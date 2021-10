SNY

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas says the team's training staff is doing its best to get him ready for the Week 5 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, after injuring his foot in the win over the New Orleans Saints. Thomas also talks about making the necessary adjustments playing next to a new left guard, seemingly every week. He emphasized the importance of communication, especially on pre-snap reads. Thomas credits the improvement in his overall play to better technique and preparation.