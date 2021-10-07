Daniel Jones shoots down criticism of OC Jason Garrett's offense | Giants News Conference

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones was asked about the criticism around NYG OC Jason Garrett's offensive scheme. Jones said he doesn't agree with the criticism and said that it's been more of the players not executing the plays rather than the scheme. DJ points to their Week 4 win vs the New Orleans Saints as what the offense can achieve when executed properly.

Recommended Stories

  • Texans DT Ross Blacklock could miss second straight game

    The chances for Houston Texans DT Ross Blacklock to return for the New England Patriots game in Week 5 are highly unlikely.

  • Giants QB Daniel Jones stepping up in make-or-break season

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is making the most of what is seemingly a make-or-break season. While New York's 1-3 record isn't what he wanted heading into Sunday's game in Dallas against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (3-1), Jones is giving every indication the Giants didn't make a mistake taking him at No. 6 in the 2019 draft. The Duke product is leading the Giants in rushing with 188 yards, hitting 67 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards and four TDs and not making many mistakes.

  • Ukraine commemorates victims of Babyn Yar massacre

    Ukraine this September and October is marking the 80th anniversary sine the Nazi troops gunned down nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women and children at the wooded ravine of Babyn Yar on Sept. 29-30, 1941. Over the two years that followed, around 150,000 people in total, mostly Jews but also including Ukrainians, Russians, Poles and Roma, were killed there.The ceremony saw the unveiling of an interactive installation "Crystal Wall of Crying" by conceptual artist Marina Abramovic. A stand-alone thick wall made of coal with large quartz crystals sticking out of it is a symbolic extension of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Abramovic told Reuters.In their speeches, Zelenskiy and Herzog warned against repeating Nazi crimes."Commemoration and remembrance are essential to all mankind against evil, cruelty and indifference," Herzog said. "So that we do not forget what kind of holocaust a person can do to a person in deed, in silence, and to what extent the hatred, ignorance, anti-Semitism and racism can get."Zelenskiy is Ukraine's first ethnically Jewish president, although he is not publicly religious. Most of his grandfather's family was killed during the war.In September, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law defining anti-Semitism and establishing punishments for anti-Jewish hate speech.

  • Gimme him: 1 player to steal from the Tennessee Titans

    Julio Jones would be an immediate impact player for Jacksonville's receiving corps, though he's a bit past his prime.

  • Packers OLB Chauncey Rivers tears ACL, will miss rest of season

    The Packers will lose backup OLB Chauncey Rivers for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL during Wednesday's practice.

  • Idris Elba, Jay-Z, Regina King Celebrate World Premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ Alongside Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos

    The world premiere of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” at the BFI London Film Festival was the hottest ticket in town on Wednesday evening, with the red carpet boasting a stream of bold-face names including the film’s stars Idris Elba and Regina King and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. They were joined by a host […]

  • Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith agrees to one-year contract with Packers

    One day after news broke that the Cowboys planned to release him, Jaylon Smith appears to have found his next stop in the NFL.

  • Most heartbreaking missed field goals in NFL history

    From Scott Norwood's Super Bowl failed kick to Cody Parkey's "Double Doink," here are some of the most heartbreaking missed field goals in NFL history.

  • Federal judge temporarily bars enforcement of Texas ban

    A federal judge on Wednesday evening granted the Biden administration's request to temporarily block enforcement of Texas' controversial abortion ban.Why it matters: The ruling means that medical professionals can offer abortions in Texas even after about six weeks of pregnancy without fear of facing a lawsuit by members of the public, at least for the moment, Bloomberg notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Justice Department has sued Texas challeng

  • Giants' QB Daniel Jones shakes off criticism of Jason Garrett: 'I certainly don't agree with it'

    Whether it's not getting first-round pick Kadarius Toney the ball or the overall lack of scoring, it's understandable why Jason Garrett is on the hot seat for most Giants fans.

  • Vaccines are here. School's open. Some parents still agonize

    Eight days into the school year, all five of Amber Cessac’s daughters, ages 4 to 10, had tested positive for COVID-19. Having them all sick at once and worrying about long-term repercussions as other parents at their school, and even her own mother, downplayed the virus, “broke something inside of me,” Cessac said. “The anxiety and the stress has sort of been bottled up,” she said.

  • Texans to release WR Anthony Miller

    The Houston Texans are releasing former Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller.

  • MLB betting: Astros, White Sox meet in evenly matched ALDS

    The Astros and White Sox are pretty evenly matched. Will Houston's home-field advantage play a role?

  • Giants protect OL Jonotthan Harrison, three others

    The New York Giants have protected practice squad offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and three others.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-COVID depression helped by widely used drugs

    A new study helps quantify the improved protection against COVID-19 achieved with a third booster dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. "Chemotherapy can weaken the ability of cancer patients to fight off infections and to respond appropriately to vaccines," said Deepta Bhattacharya of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, coauthor of the study reported in Nature Medicine https://go.nature.com/3BdnYhH.

  • Matthew Stafford ready to experience Rams-Seahawks rivalry

    Rams get ready to hit road to play NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday and new quarterback Matthew Stafford understands importance of game.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Giants injury report: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams miss practice

    New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas and DL Leonard Williams joined those who missed practice on Wednesday.

  • Raiders RB Peyton Barber could miss several weeks with turf toe

    Raiders RB Peyton Barber could miss several weeks with turf toe

  • Advanced Stats: Cowboys, NFC East teams gear up for Week 5 tests after successful Week 4

    As the calendar turns to Week 5, a look at where each of the NFC East teams stand when it comes to various EPA and success rate looks. | From @ProfessorO_NFL