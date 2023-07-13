'1000% committed': Pine Forest's Jonathan Daniels chooses Florida State for football

Jonathan Daniels (74) runs a drill during football practice at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

One of the area's top football recruits is staying in Florida for college.

Jonathan Daniels, an offensive tackle out of Pine Forest, made it official on Thursday that he has committed to Florida State. Daniels, a junior, is widely touted as a four-star recruit.

Daniels made the announcement on social media, and on Twitter he said, "1000% committed."

Daniels has played in 15 games in two seasons for the Eagles, recording a total of 28 pancake blocks. He also saw some time on the defensive side of the ball as a junior, recording six tackles (five solo, one assisted). Daniels also has a pair of blocked field goals.

Daniels narrowed down his list of offers on July 4 to three schools: Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky. His list initially sat at 33 schools.

Ronnie Douglas, a former head coach at Pine Forest, previously told recruiting website, On3, that Daniels has "got everything you want – size, length, flexibility and he moves his feet so well. ... He’s also got a mean streak but is extremely coachable."

Florida State is coming off a 10-3 (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) 2022 campaign. Daniels is the only 2024 offensive tackle commit that the Seminoles have so far.

Daniels is the fifth Pensacola area recruit to announce a commitment to a Division I program. He now joins Demontrae Gaston (Georgia Tech), Xakery Wiedner (Coastal Carolina), Tyrell Marshall (Memphis) and Jayvion Showers (Arkansas State).

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on Twitter (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pine Forest's Jonathan Daniels commits to Florida State