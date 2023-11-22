'100 Yards' with De'zie Jones of DePaul football
In this week's '100 Yards' segment, Darren Cooper chats with De'zie Jones of DePaul football.
In this week's '100 Yards' segment, Darren Cooper chats with De'zie Jones of DePaul football.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Business remains good for the NFL.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Someone is already spending big money on the Spurs rookie.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
He wasn't the only one.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
With a looming reality due to several lawsuits, power conference schools may soon operate under a new governance structure. What would it look like?