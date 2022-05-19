100 Things You Can Do To Pass The 100 Days Until College Football Season Starts

The Associated Press

The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks. It is unlikely two of the SEC's superstar coaches will be chumming around Destin, Florida, together. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a ''narcissist'' on Thursday after the Alabama coach accused the rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes.