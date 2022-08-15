100 players, 13 coaches chosen for first California High School Football Hall of Fame

In 1979, John Elway of Granada Hills lines up a target as he passes North to a 35–15 victory over the South in the Shrine All–Star football game at the Rose Bowl. (Andy Hayt / Los Angeles Times)

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced on Monday its inaugural class of 100 players and 13 coaches selected for the new California High School Football Hall of Fame that will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl in November.

Players and coaches were nominated by the public and suggested by media sources for their contributions to high school football in California. A panel voted to endorse the first group of honorees.

The list is filled with some of football's greatest players who made their mark in California high school sports, from John Elway (Granada Hills) to Tom Brady (San Mateo Serra). There's also Jackie Robinson (Pasadena Muir), Frankie Albert (Glendale), Ronnie Lott (Rialto Eisenhower), Reggie Bush (La Mesa Helix) and Richard Sherman (Compton Dominguez).

The inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame has been released. 100 players, plus coaches. Impressive group. pic.twitter.com/WlxBDpnNcA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 15, 2022

Among the 13 coaches are those who turned in legendary performances, including Bob Ladouceur (Concord De La Salle), Harry Welch (Canyon Country Canyon, Santa Margarita, St. Margaret's) and Bill Redell (Encino Crespi, La Canada St. Francis, Westlake Village Oaks Christian).

An exhibit is being built at the Rose Bowl to house the Hall of Fame. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 21. It is expected to open during the week of the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25. There will be a spring 2023 induction ceremony.

