'100%'; Journalist has a guarantee for Liverpool fans after seeing 'people getting twitchy'
The Athletic’s James Pearce had a guarantee for Liverpool fans this week after he saw ‘people getting twitchy’.
There's excitement around Liverpool's transfer window this summer, given the changes at the club. There's a new manager, a new sporting director, and Michael Edwards is back in the mix.
Put them all together and no one is too sure what the Reds will do. In fact, there may be a few doubts that Liverpool will do anything.
Szoboszlai RECORD, Van Dijk UPDATE, Keane on Robbo - Liverpool FC news recap8 hours ago
'Geez, he's raw!' - Michael Owen sends WARNING about misfiring Liverpool forward15 hours ago
Liverpool academy star wanted by FIVE English clubs - Jurgen Klopp loved him18 hours ago
That's led to the Athletic's James Pearce giving a '100%' guarantee that Liverpool will make moves in the transfer window.
"100 per cent, there will definitely be business done," Pearce told Redmen TV. "I’ve seen people getting twitchy already and we’re not even quite in the middle of June yet. There will be some strengthening to the squad, without a shadow of a doubt."
Liverpool will do business
Liverpool pretty much have to make some moves this summer. Joel Matip needs replacing, while Arne Slot absolutely deserves a couple of reinforcements as he stamps his ideas on the squad.
But patience will be required. There are two major international tournaments this summer, after all, and that will keep a lot of players temporarily off the market.
Then there's the fact that three key Liverpool players are entering the final year of their contracts. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all need talks and if they don't go well, everything changes this summer.
The first two are also now at the Euros and may not discuss new contracts until the tournament is done. Liverpool, then, have their hands slightly tied.
So again, patience. Liverpool almost certainly have some targets in mind but things are a little murky in a couple of areas right now.
By the end of the summer, though, there shouldn't be any doubt that Liverpool will have made some big moves.
Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournament12 hours ago
Liverpool players at Euro 2024: All 9 Reds at this year’s tournament14 hours ago
Alexander-Arnold v Bradley: Liverpool's agonising conundrum revealed amid Real Madrid interest23 hours ago