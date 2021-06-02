100 days from NFL season, Tom Brady is ready to go

The G.O.A.T. can’t wait for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defend their Super Bowl championship.

Tuesday marked 100 days until the NFL season kicks off with the Buccaneers playing host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

And Tom Brady took to social media to show how much he is looking forward to his 22nd NFL season.

100 days out. 100 percent effort. 100 percent capacity! Tampa LFG @UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/oV7aeJERVg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, coach Bruce Arians isn’t going to rush Brady, who had offseason knee surgery, into action at mini-camp.

“I don’t know how much I’ll let him do … with guys chasing him around,” Arians told ESPN.com. “We’ll see. We’ll see what the doctors say. He may be doing a lot of coaching.”