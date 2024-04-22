100 Days Out Celebration: 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over the weekend the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosted a ‘100 Days Out Celebration’ as the countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games continues.

On Saturday, April 20 guests and athletes felt the spirit and excitement of the Games in Olympic City USA, as the full-day event featured various activities including a meet and greet with Olympians.

FOX21 spoke to Kara Winger at the event, who is a four-time Olympian in the javelin throw and lives in Colorado Springs. Winger started throwing javelin her freshman year of high school and she’s now encouraging other athletes to never give up on their dreams.

“One of my favorite things is, the Olympics aren’t every four years, they are every day and that’s very true for Winter Olympians, Summer Olympians, Winter Paralympians, and Summer Paralympians,” said Winger. “We train all the time to make our dreams come true.”

The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games run from July 26 through Aug. 11, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.