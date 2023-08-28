The 100 best rugby players in the world, part one: 100-81

(Left to right) Duhan van der Merwe, Jac Morgan and James Lowe

With the Rugby World Cup less than two weeks away, Telegraph Sport’s rugby experts have put their heads together to rank the world’s finest 100 players.

Here are players 100-81. Come back each day this week to see the remainder of the list and who takes the top spot.

100. Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)

The prop from Mbombela in South Africa has made Scotland his home and become a cult figure for Edinburgh and Gregor Townsend’s side, combining rambunctious ball-carrying with power in the scrum. With work-rate off the charts for a prop, rivalling Ellis Genge for the most front-row carries in the Six Nations, it’s no wonder he has become a fan favourite.

99. Tommaso Menoncello (Italy)

Having been poised for a pivotal role with Italy at the World Cup, as a flinty centre capable of distributing from first-receiver and bristling through heavy traffic, Menencello is out of the tournament with a bicep issue. It is a huge shame for the youngster, who emerged as a wing before migrating to midfield. At 21, however, he has a huge future ahead.

98. Franco Mostert (South Africa)

Should not be forgotten among South Africa’s pool locks, with Mostert just as effective at No 6. Brilliant at winning line-outs or ruining opposition mauls, his versatility and size make him a key asset for the defending champions.

97. Paul Alo-Emile (Samoa)

The most obscure player in this list? Perhaps, but the Samoan Sherman will be well known to any Top 14 regular. Against Racing 92 in the play-offs, Alo-Emile delivered one of the era’s most devastating scrummaging performances – against a fully international front row. The Samoan turned prime beef into mincemeat; prepare for more of that in the autumn.

96. Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland)

Even if Scotland have not quite backed up their Calcutta Cup successes in recent years with more silverware, the emergence of the ‘Huwipulotu’ centre partnership has been great fun. Jones brings the outside breaks but it is Tuipulotu who wrecks defences, carrying hard, flicking offloads and adding plenty of ballast to Scotland’s backline.

95. Juan Martín González (Argentina)

The breakout star of the 2022 Rugby Championship with four tries, including superb scores against New Zealand and South Africa with González for the latter burning Willie le Roux down the wing. Now signed by Saracens, and at the age of 22 his potential is hugely exciting. Will be a key part of Argentina’s pack for a decade to come and has been their prominent line-out winner this year.

Juan Martín González scores a try during last year’s Rugby Championship in which the Argentine made a huge splash - Getty Images/Joe Allison

94. Jasper Wiese (South Africa)

To feature higher on this list, the best ball-carrying No 8 in the world probably requires a few more strings to his bow, but the Leicester bull is in for his work on the ball alone. Ferocious aggression and primitive power; the two form a potent cocktail.

93. Damian Willemse (South Africa)

More effective so far for South Africa at full-back than at fly-half, with questions being asked around where he can dictate the game as much at No 10 compared to other options. His impact in Kurt-Lee Arendse’s counter-attack try against England is Willemse at his best, attacking space and luring in defenders. For that reason, he’s on the list.

92. Mark Telea (New Zealand)

As evasive as any runner on the planet right now and capable of beating defenders in multiple ways. His hitch-kick left Marika Koroibete hapless at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Telea could be a star of the World Cup if New Zealand click.

91. Faf de Klerk (South Africa)

Not in the best nick at time of writing, but his class is indisputable – and, just as in 2019, can be turned on just when it is needed. With the zeitgeist seemingly leaning away from box-kicks, De Klerk’s razor fringe work could be even more valuable.

90. Handré Pollard (South Africa)

Will he be squeezed into South Africa’s World Cup squad somehow? Damian Willemse is versatile and Manie Libbok intuitive, but Pollard remains the best fly-half available to the Springboks. He is more game controller than all-out creator. And yet, even as South Africa aim to expand their game, that approach works nicely.

89. James Lowe (Ireland)

Like Hansen, Lowe offers the full package out wide for Ireland – and there is arguably no better left peg in world rugby right now. So much so, that Leinster and Ireland construct plays around it. Were he to pick up a knock, it might affect Irish hopes more than one might think.

88. Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

Even if Ritchie was not at his best in the 2023 Six Nations, the role that the flanker has played – taking over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg – in establishing the best Scotland side for a generation cannot be overstated. Tenacious, combative, and a supreme snaffler on the floor.

Jamie Ritchie may not have been his best in this year's Six Nations, but he still captained Scotland to victory in the Calcutta Cup - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

87. Paul Willemse (France)

Another who has not been at his best this season – admittedly, the lock was injured for a segment – but another who has ended up playing a leading role in the French resistance. For all the artistry at France’s disposal, Willemse is the artisan offering the side balance. An expert maul defender.

86. Shannon Frizell (New Zealand)

It appears as though New Zealand have found a blindside flanker to balance their pack. Frizell, who had criminal charges against him dropped two years ago following an unsavoury incident at a Dunedin nightclub, has hit the ground running to begin 2023. Muscular and mobile, he is precisely what the All Blacks have needed.

85. Freddie Steward (England)

The best England player to emerge in this four-year cycle, without question. Steward has come a long way from having to ditch a shift in Costa to turn out for Leicester in the Premiership Rugby Cup, to becoming England’s specialist diffuser under the high ball at full-back while hoovering up a number of awards. The potential is enormous, and he should thrive at his first World Cup.

84. Thibaud Flament (France)

Even ignoring the romance of his rise from Loughborough University’s fifth XV to starting to France, Flament remains the most improved player in world rugby. Two seasons ago, the lock was in and out of the Wasps starting line-up; now, he is undroppable for both country and his club, Toulouse.

Thibaud Flament's rise to the top of the game has been rapid - Getty Images/Geoffroy Van der Hasselt

83. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

Van der Merwe’s double at Twickenham in the most recent Six Nations will go down in folklore. The first try was a phenomenal solo effort, epitomising his uncanny knack of powering through defenders. A second strong finish capped a stunning, coast-to-coast attack from Scotland. Also a British and Irish Lion in 2021, the 28-year-old is a permanent, painful headache for defences.

82. Matthieu Jalibert (France)

There are many astute rugby brains who reckon France would be a more threatening proposition with Jalibert, a well-balanced and intrepid runner, at fly-half. Now, with Romain Ntamack sidelined for the World Cup and beyond, we will all get to see how smart those hunches were.

81. Jac Morgan (Wales)

It would almost be wrong to the wear the No 7 shirt for Wales and not be a highly effective jackaller, but Morgan certainly excels in that area. Excellent in Wales’ warm-up win over England, his first game as captain, Morgan will now lead Wales as a co-captain in France at the age of 23. If he works out as well as Sam Warburton did for Warren Gatland in 2011, then Wales will be elated.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.