New 100-acre sports complex coming to New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A brand new, 100-acre sports complex is coming to the southwest suburbs.

Last week, The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announced a partnership with the Village of New Lenox that featured a groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossroads Sports Complex.







Set to be situated near Interstates I-80 and I-355, the Crossroads Sports Complex (Originally announced in spring 2023) will occupy a 100-acre parcel of land adjacent to Silver Cross Hospital. Alongside the facility, over ten acres of real estate will be reserved for additional development opportunities, such as restaurants, retail stores, and hotels.

North of Silver Cross Hospital, another 68 acres of land has been designated for further development in association with the sports complex.

SFC officials said phase one of the project will include the construction of 29 youth baseball or softball fields, 12 soccer/multi-use fields, a welcome center, a beer garden, and concession stands, with expectations for the facilities to be ready for tournaments by spring 2025.

Once phase one is complete, construction will begin on phase two, which includes the addition of an indoor fieldhouse.

“The partnership with the Sports Facilities Companies gives us the confidence that the complex will be designed as a premier travel sports property with a great guest and tournament experience,” said Village of New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann. “The groundbreaking is just the beginning of great things to come for the Village.”

Upon completion, SFC officials said the sports complex is set to make a significant economic contribution to New Lenox, with a predicted $12 million of economic impact in year one, growing to $20 million by year three.

Officials expect the venue to attract over 495,000 visitors annually. Once fully completed, over 600,000 visitors are expected to visit the complex annually, with an expected annual economic impact of over $30 million.

To learn more about Crossroads Sports Complex or The Sports Facilities Companies, please visit their website at sportsfacilities.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.