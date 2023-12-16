10 young Oregon Ducks who have big-time breakout opportunities in the Fiesta Bowl

It’s the time of the year when we see football rosters in flux across the nation, whether it be due to players leaving via the transfer portal, or others opting out of bowl games and declaring for the NFL Draft.

That means that there are holes to fill on teams playing in bowl games across the nation, and young players with opportunities to step up and make a name for themselves.

In other words, it’s a perfect opportunity for breakouts to take place.

“Every one of these games, you’re gonna see somebody who probably hasn’t made a huge impact throughout the season that shows up in a bowl game,” Lanning said after practice on Friday. “So I’m excited to see the progress they make over these next several weeks. And then the opportunity to get on the field and make an impact.”

The Oregon Ducks have seen a good amount of roster turnover so far since the season ended, with a handful of players entering the transfer portal, and a few others declaring for the draft. We will undoubtedly see more of both take place between now and the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty on New Year’s Day.

So with those departures comes a chance for some young players to step up. Here are the guys who we have our eye on to potentially have a breakout in the bowl game:

RB Jayden Limar

Even with Friday’s news that Bucky Irving plans to play in the Fiesta Bowl, I still think that we will see an influx in carries and opportunities for Jayden Limar.

The true freshman got some limited run in 2023, but with Dante Dowdell entering the transfer portal, and Noah Whittington still out with a leg injury, I wouldn’t be surprised if he saw 5-10 carries at the very least, and potentially more. When we have seen Limar play this year, he’s been very impressive.

QB Austin Novosad

With Ty Thompson entering the transfer portal, it only leaves two scholarship QBs on the roster — Bo Nix and Austin Novosad. This is expected to be a game where Oregon could win handily, so there’s a good chance that Nix gets pulled early in the second half. If that happens, then Novosad will get his biggest opportunity yet to show what he can do.

S Cole Martin

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

The Ducks have a big need at the safety position this offseason, with both Evan Williams and Steve Stephens graduating. While they will undoubtedly address that need in the transfer portal, it will be on some young players to step up in the Fiesta Bowl. I’m looking at Cole Martin to be the top guy, a freshman who showed endlessly in 2023 that he has a very high ceiling in Eugene.

WR Jurrion Dickey

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Franklin has opted out of the bowl game and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, which means it’s a great opportunity for a young player like Jurrion Dickey to get more of an opportunity to step up. Of course, there are still players like Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Gary Bryant Jr. who are expected to get a bulk of the targets, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see this former 5-star freshman get some run.

CB Rodrick Pleasant

Both Khyree Jackson and Trikweze Bridges are out for the bowl game, and Jahlil Florence may be unable to play due to an injury that held him out of the Pac-12 Championship Game. This means that the younger cornerbacks on the roster are going to need to step up. Rodrick Pleasant is one of those young players who has a high ceiling in the secondary, so we’ll see what he is able to do.

C Iapani Laloulu

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Jackson Powers-Johnson is off to the NFL, leaving a hole at the center position. It would be no surprise to see true freshman Iapani Laloulu step into that starting role, as he is expected to take over as the starter in 2024. It will be fun to see what he can do with a full game of opportunity under his belt.

EDGE Blake Purchase

(Photo by Lydia Ely/Getty Images)

I could have listed any of the true freshmen edge rushers here, but the one that I am most interested to see is Blake Purchase. While both Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti got a bit more of a run than Purchase did in 2023, I think that the true freshman should see a lot of opportunities in this game.

WR Kyler Kasper

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Jurrion Dickey, this is a game where I think Kyler Kasper can get some solid playing time and have an opportunity to prove what he can do on a big stage. There will still be heavy competition for targets with the three veteran returners, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the young guys get a lot of run in the second half.

CB Daylen Austin

Photo Courtesy of Daylen Austin

It is unclear whether or not Daylen Austin will be healthy enough to play in this game, as he missed the last couple of games of the season, but if he is healthy, then he could be in a position similar to Rodrick Pleasant and have an opportunity to show what he can do.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The future of Terrance Ferguson is still unclear, but there is a chance that he opts out of this game and heads off to the NFL. If that’s the case, I would expect freshman Kenyon Sadiq to have an increased role in this game and show some of the high upside that he brought with him to Eugene.

K Grant Meadors

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Camden Lewis is graduating this year, so the future kicking position is open. While it appears that the Ducks might be looking for some options in the transfer portal, this could be a good opportunity for freshman Grant Meadors to show what he can do and get an early audition for the starting job in 2024.

LB Jerry Mixon

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The future for both Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs is unclear, but both were practicing on Friday so it’s expected that they play in the Fiesta Bowl. Jamal Hill is graduating this year, though, so it does open up some opportunity for younger players on the roster, one of whom will likely be freshman Jerry Mixon, who showed some flashes in 2023.

DL A'Mauri Washington

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest areas that the Ducks need to address in the portal this offseason is at the interior defensive line, where they have four players graduating. While some of those players may still opt to play in the bowl game, it would come as no surprise to see the redshirt freshmen on the DL get an opportunity to show what they can do.

OG Dave Iuli

Steven Jones is graduating this offseason, leaving the RG spot up for grabs going into next year. There are a few players who we may see step into that spot for the bowl game, but I am keeping my eye on redshirt freshman Dave Iuli, a high ceiling player who just needs an opportunity.

DL Ben Roberts

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Much like A’Mauri Washington, Ben Roberts is a player who has shown some promise when on the field, but needs more opportunity to show what he can do. With the DL position in flux, the Fiesta Bowl could be a great opportunity for him to breakout.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire