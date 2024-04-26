10 worst Raiders Day 2 picks over past 10 years

Now that we’ve ranked the Top 10 Day two picks for the Raiders over the past ten years, it’s only fair to list off the ten worst.

The Raiders had a total of 22 players selected in rounds two and three over the past ten years. Which means when ranking the top ten and the bottom ten, two players won’t be listed. Those two players are last year’s third round picks, Byron Young and Tre Tucker, which only seems fair considering we haven’t seen enough from them to say which list they might fit on.

The bottom ten list will start at the 13th ranked player drafted on Day two and go to the 22nd and worst. If you’re into catharsis or just like to appreciate the good picks, then enjoy the list of the ten worst Raiders Day two picks of the past ten years.

