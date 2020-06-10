The 10 worst quarterback performances in Eagles history

In his final regular-season appearance in 2017, Nick Foles went 4-for-11 for 39 yards and an interception in a cameo against the Cowboys.

His 9.3 passer rating is second-lowest ever by an Eagles QB at the Linc. Foles was so bad that day before giving way to Nate Sudfeld - who went 19-for-23 for 134 yards - that some fans were screaming for Sudfeld to start in place of Foles in the playoffs.

You might remember he didn't.

You might remember that Foles started and did OK.

Every quarterback has a bad game here and there.

Every quarterback has a wretched game here and there.

Even Super Bowl MVPs.

We went through all 1,266 games the Eagles have played and found the 10 worst performances by a quarterback in franchise history.

With apologies to Mike McMahon, Koy Detmer and Mike Boryla, here they are, listed in chronological order.

Tomorrow? The 10 best performances by a quarterback in franchise history!

Packers 12, Eagles 10

Nov. 2, 1952, Marquette Stadium, Milwaukee

Bobby Thomason: 4-for-23, 49 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs





Thomason also had a zero TD, six-INT game against the Cards in 1956, so it was a tough call which performance to include. There's something to be said for six INTs, but 4-for-23 is hard to top. Only seven QBs in NFL history have thrown as many as 23 passes in a game and completed just four. Thomason's 3.4 passer rating is lowest in Eagles history by a QB throwing 20 or more passes.

Cardinals 41, Eagles 10

Oct. 2, 1966, Franklin Field

Norm Snead: 16-for-45, 247 yards, 0 TDs, 5 INTs, passer rating 15.0





One of only three performances in Eagles history where a QB had five or more INTs and no TD passes, and the lowest completion percentage of those three (36 percent).

Packers 30, Eagles 17

Oct. 25, 1970, County Stadium, Milwaukee

Rick Arrington: 3-for-10, 16 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 0.0 passer rating





Arrington, a rookie, was making his first NFL start, but he didn't last long before getting benched for Snead. This remains one of only eight games in NFL history where a QB threw 10 or more times for 16 or fewer yards with three or more INTs and no TDs. One of only two 0.00 passer ratings in Eagles history (minimum 10 attempts).

Cowboys 42, Eagles 7

Sept. 26, 1971, Veterans Stadium



Pete Liske: 11-for-29, 132 yards, 0 TDs, 6 INTs, 13.1 passer rating



Tough day for Liske. Not only did he complete just 38 percent of his passes, he threw six interceptions and no touchdowns. One of only seven performances in NFL history where a QB completed less than 40 percent of his passes with six or more interceptions and no TDs.

Cowboys 21, Eagles 10

Dec. 13, 1981, Texas Stadium

Ron Jaworski: 11-for-32, 140 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 9.4 passer rating





This remains the only performance in Eagles history where a QB completed less than 35 percent of his passes with no TDs and at least four interceptions.

Redskins 23, Eagles 0

Sept. 30, 1991, RFK Stadium

Pat Ryan: 4-for-14, 24 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 0.0 passer rating





After Jim McMahon hurt his knee, the Eagles were forced to use Ryan, the recently un-retired 36-year-old journeyman. Ryan went 4-for-14 for 24 yards and was intercepted three times, twice by Darrell Green and once by Cinnaminson's Andre Collins. Ryan remains the only Eagles QB since 1951 with a 0.0 passer rating on more than 10 passes. It's the worst passing performance in Eagles history.

Buccaneers 14, Eagles 13

Oct. 6, 1991, Tampa Stadium

Brad Goebel: 9-for-20, 62 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 12.9 passer rating





Because of Ryan's above performance and with Randall Cunningham and McMahon both out, Brad Goebel got his first NFL start. Imagine being an Eagles fan in 1991? One of the greatest defenses ever assembled and back-to-back QB performances among the worst in Eagles history! And the following week Goebel threw four INTs and no TDs (but had a higher passer rating). He's the only Eagles quarterback in the last 40 years with back-to-back games with a passer rating under 30.

Cowboys 34, Eagles 0

Nov. 2, 1998, Veterans Stadium

Bobby Hoying: 13-for-39, 124 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 21.7 passer rating.





Take your pick of Hoying's games in 1998. He only started seven games but is still the only Eagles QB in the last 50 years with five games in a season with a passer rating below 40. Worst of the bunch was this performance against the Cowboys. His 21.7 passer rating is lowest by an Eagles QB vs. the Cowboys in the last 39 years.

Ravens 36, Eagles 7

Nov. 23, 2008, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Donovan McNabb: 8-for-18, 59 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 13.2 passer rating

Kevin Kolb: 10-for-23, 73 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 15.3 passer rating







McNabb and Kolb were both so bad we've got to list them side-by-side. Andy Reid benched McNabb at halftime - the only time McNabb was ever benched as an Eagle. The Eagles only trailed 10-7, but the seven points came on a kickoff return and the offense was brutal. McNabb's 13.2 passer rating was his second-worst in 101 games as an Eagle. Then Kolb came in, threw an NFL-record 107-yard INT return to Ed Reed and the game really got out of control. This is still the only time since 1975 two quarterbacks from the same team had a passer rating under 16 on at least 15 passes in the same game!

