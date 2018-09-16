The 10 Worst NFL fanbases

Which team has the worst fans in the NFL? There are some statistical and economic models that can tell us exactly which fanbases claim the title of Worst in the NFL. Emory University has released its latest ranking of NFL fans, and the results are certain to enrage you … unless you’re a Dallas fan. Let’s dig in.

While tracking something as amorphous as “fandom” is, by nature, a tricky and complex exercise, Dr. Michael Lewis of Emory’s Goizueta Business School has developed statistical models to track the depth and breadth of fandom. “The key,” Lewis says, “is that these models are used to determine which city’s fans are more willing to spend or follow their teams after controlling for factors like market size and short-term changes in winning and losing.”

