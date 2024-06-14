The 10 worst kits at Euro 2024 - ranked

Euro 2024 is finally here. That means day after day of beautiful football, barbecues in the back garden and some glorious new kits to drool over.

But let's put all that positivity to one side for just a moment. That's not why we're here. No, we're here to look at the really stonking international shirts that have been released for this summer's tournament, the real bottom of the barrel honkers.

Thankfully, there are plenty to choose from, so here are the ten worst kits at Euro 2024.

Positive: Look, it's some tartan.

Negative: Why the hell does the tartan look like that!?



Having produced some banging shirts in recent years, including Scotland's 2024 away jersey, adidas really let the Tartan Army down with this one.



The colour is great, the yellow accents are acceptable, but that tartan pattern looks like a cat has been at your grandma's blanket. Shocking.

9. Slovenia home

Positive: Nature-inspired kits can look pretty neat

Negative: This doesn't look pretty neat



Slovenia's kits always draw inspiration from the country's mountains, with some iterations working far better than others. This one, teamed with the fact that it's printed on an old Nike template shirt, is poor.



The vertical stripe running halfway up the shirt is just odd, too.

Positive: I mean...it's not too bad, right?

Negative: Have Turkey ever made a different shirt?



If you've got a Turkey shirt post 2010, it's probably this one. Whether the home or away jersey, they release this design every single year without fail.



Honestly, go and check.

7. Switzerland home

Positive: It doesn't burn your eyes to look at

Negative: Not even Fabian Schar can make this look good



Have Switzerland ever made a remotely interesting football shirt? That's a rhetorical question, the answer is no.



Not to sound too Gok Wan, but those burgundy shorts just don't work.

6. Portugal away

Positive: They've tried something different

Negative: A poor man's Norway 2020 away shirt



Inspired by Portugal's architecture, this shirt may have hit different had it not been for Norway's already-done-it gorgeous, iconic 2020/21 away jersey.



Unfortunately, it just looks like a poor imitation.

5. Ukraine away

Positive: A nice colour scheme

Negative: It's manufactured by Joma



Joma don't exactly have a back catalogue of classic kits. This isn't their worst effort, but it's dull and lacking any sort of wow factor.

4. Czech Republic home

Positive: The blue accents give it...something

Negative: It's a red t-shirt



It's been a while since Czech Republic have been a glamorous international side and they certainly won't be winning any style awards this summer.



This is another red t-shirt from the Czech Rpeublic x Puma collaboration.

C'mon Puma, live a little. It feels like a copy and paste.

2. Croatia home

Positive: They'll be playing in their away kit half the time

Negative: 2000s skater vibes gone wrong



Croatia love their checkerboard pattern, but it's gone too far this time.



The asymmetry is also sending my OCD into overdrive.

1. Romania home

Positive: Romania probably won't wear this at Euro 2024 for too long

Negative: It's another Joma shirt



Romania's home and away shirt are interchangeable in the number one spot, with the latter the same the kit but in red.



It's basically a yellow t-shirt. That's it.