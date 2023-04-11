10 worst first round picks in Chicago Bears history

The Chicago Bears have had some memorable first-round picks during their storied 102-year history. But they’ve also had plenty of busts that set the franchise back.

Chicago hasn’t had much success in the first round in recent history — whether it was during the Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery or Ryan Pace eras. The hope is that changes with quarterback Justin Fields, who was the team’s last first-round pick in 2021.

After not having a first-round selection in three of the last four years, the Bears will pick in the top 10 in the 2023 NFL draft. They traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for two first-round picks, two second-round selections and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Chicago does have the No. 9 pick, which will be Ryan Poles’ first-ever first-round selection. But, as Bears fans know, there’s no guarantee with a first-round pick.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst first-round picks by the Bears in team history, a list that includes some brutal busts.

QB Cade McNown | 1999 | Pick 12

McNown is the worst quarterback in Bears history, which says a lot considering the brutal history at the position. He had a weak arm and a bad attitude, and he quickly wore out his welcome. In his two years with Chicago, McNown started 15 games and had a 3-12 record, as well as a 16-to-19 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Bears traded McNown to the Dolphins in 2001, and he never played another game in the NFL.

RB Curtis Enis | 1998 | Pick 5

Enis had a lot of promise entering the league, but he was a true bust for the Bears. To make matters worse, Randy Moss and Fred Taylor were selected after him in the 1998 draft. After holding out for a bigger contract, Enis tore his ACL in the ninth game of the 1998 season. His best year came in 1999, where he rushed for 916 yards and three touchdowns, but his 3.2 yards per carry was underwhelming. Enis was out of the league after 2000.

WR Kevin White | 2015 | Pick 7

White looked primed to become a star wide receiver for the Bears, but injuries derailed his career from the start. In four years with the Bears, White suffered three serious injuries that limited him to just 14 games. He ended his four-year career with just 25 catches for 285 yards and no touchdowns. White has bounced around between the Cardinals, 49ers and Saints, but he’s been unable to jumpstart his career.

WR David Terrell | 2000 | Pick 8

Terrell looked like he could become an elite wide receiver at the NFL level, but he failed to live up to his top-10 billing. While he had an encouraging rookie season, it was clear he wasn’t a special talent who could elevate the multiple quarterbacks he had to play with during his time in Chicago. In four years with the Bears, Terrell totaled only 128 catches for 1,602 yards and nine touchdowns, which is far from the production you expect from a top 10 pick. After he was cut in 2005, Terrell spent a year with the Broncos, but he didn’t make a single catch and was out of the league soon after.

OT Stan Thomas | 1991 | Pick 22

Former Bears coach Mike Ditka wanted nothing to do with Thomas, who was drafted by then-Bears chairman Michael McCaskey. Ditka believed Thomas had attitude problems, and it was perfectly encapsulated when TV cameras caught Thomas and Ditka in a shouting match on the sideline during a 1992 game. Thomas had plenty of off-field issues, including getting shot in the head after leaving a nightclub in February 1992, along with alcohol problems. Thomas was traded in 2003.

DE Michael Haynes | 2003 | Pick 14

Haynes had a monster final year at Penn State, where he racked up 15 sacks and looked to an answer to Chicago’s pass rushing woes. But he failed to live up to the hype and struggled against better competition at the pro level. Haynes didn’t start a single game in his rookie season and totaled just two sacks. When Lovie Smith came to the Bears, it was clear Haynes wasn’t a fit for his Tampa 2 defense. He was traded to the Saints after the 2005 season, ending his Chicago tenure with just 5.5 sacks and four starts in three years. Haynes was released by New Orleans after one game and was out of the league after 2007.

OT Gabe Carimi | 2011 | Pick 29

Carimi was the last first-round pick by then-GM Jerry Angelo, and he was yet another bust. Carimi earned the starting right tackle job in training camp, but a dislocated kneecap limited him to just two games in his rookie season. While he returned in 2012, Carimi wasn’t the same player he was before the injury. The Bears traded him to the Buccaneers for a sixth round pick that in 2012.

RB Rashaan Salaam | 1995 | Pick 21

Salaam was the Heisman trophy winner after a sensational 2005 season at Colorado, and he looked destined to be a star. While things well for Salaam in Chicago, he rushed for 1,074 yards as a rookie, he was soon plagued by injuries, fumbles and marijuana use. Salaam’s production dipped over his final two years with the Bears, where he totaled just 608 combined yards. He was traded to the Dolphins before the 2008 season.

LB/DE Shea McClellin | 2012 | Pick 19

McClellin was the first draft pick by Phil Emery, and it defined his tenure as Chicago’s GM. McClellin didn’t fit Lovie Smith’s 4-3, Cover-2 scheme, and he played out of position at defensive end. McClellin was outmatched at times and also battled injuries along the way. He only totaled 7.5 sacks in four seasons for the Bears. McClellin signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in 2016, and he retired in 2018.

OT Chris Williams | 2008 | Pick 14

Williams was the latest in a long line of failed first-round offensive tackles for the Bears. There were medical concerns with Williams ahead of the draft, and that translated to his pro career. Williams’ career got off to a rocky start when he needed back surgery to repair a herniated disc in Aug. 2008. The injuries didn’t stop there. Williams only started 38 games in his Bears career, where he had some ups and downs at tackle and was moved to guard in 2010, where he did find some success. He was cut in Oct. 2012.

