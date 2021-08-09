10 workout leggings with pockets that are actually useful

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're working out or lounging around, leggings are amazing even in their most basic form. But add pockets to them and they're instantly better. Pockets in leggings come in two styles: side drop-in pockets to easily stash your phone, and discreet inner pockets that are often smaller and zippered for your keys or credit card.

These 10 pocketed pairs from top brands like Alo Yoga, Athleta, and Lululemon provide maximum comfort and convenience so you never have to leave your essentials in the locker room again.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. These mesh Aerie leggings

These pocketed Aerie leggings are both sculpting and soft.

Featuring a trendy mesh panel down the leg and a mesh pocket to match, these Aerie leggings will become your daily go-to. They’re made with the brand’s signature “Goals” fabric, which is a blend of nylon and elastane and reviewers say feels like a second skin. Available in white and black, the leggings come in women's sizes XXS to 2X and in short, regular, and tall lengths.

“I love these leggings!" one person raves. "They’re so comfortable and provide the perfect amount of support at the same time. I love the material—it’s super soft and flexible, yet not see-through like so many leggings can be. Definitely recommend!”

Get the Offline Goals High Waisted Pocket Legging from Aerie for $38.46

2. These sleek Lululemon leggings

Lululemon's Swift Speed tights allow you to keep your belongings on you while you run.

The slick and smoothing Swift Speed leggings are made of Lululemon's Luxtreme material, which is a stretchy nylon/elastane blend. As a style and fitness freelance writer, I have worn them for the last five years, and no other pair keeps me as tucked in during high-intensity workouts. Their deep drop-in pockets sit tight against the skin without weighing me down, and the reflective dots at the ankle help boost visibility at night. Available in three colors, they come in women's sizes 0 to 14 and in 25-, 28-, and 31-inch lengths.

Story continues

"I love the way these tights fit and feel," one reviewer writes. "I have tried lots of different Lulu leggings and I think I like these better than any others. They snatch your waist and don’t budge—my new go-to for workouts."

Get the Swift Speed High-Rise Tight from Lululemon for $128

3. These cropped New Balance leggings

Stay on track with built-in storage in your New Balance leggings.

Choose between an eye-catching geometric print or a solid deep red in these ankle-length tights with a 23-inch inseam. Because you shouldn't have to choose your pocket style, these have both a zippered rear pocket and two drop-down side pockets. Made of recycled polyester and spandex, they feature a reflective trim for low-light outdoor runs. The leggings come in women's sizes XS to 2X.

“Great running capri, true to size, colors are vivid and the material feels great,” one 5-star fan writes.

Get the Printed Impact Run Crop from New Balance for $69.99

4. These buttery soft Athleta leggings

Release your inner athlete with Athleta's top-rated pocket leggings.

One of Athleta’s most popular pairs of leggings also happens to be one of the most practical, thanks to their roomy side pockets. They're made of a smooth nylon and spandex blend and have a seam design similar to that of the Lululemon Align legging. Available in seven colors, they come in women's sizes XXS to 3X and in petite, regular, and tall lengths.

The leggings have a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,500 Athleta shoppers. “These are the best leggings I have ever worn, so I own multiple pairs now," one person gushes. "They are super soft, and the cut of the leggings is extremely comfortable. They don't restrict any movement, so they are perfect to wear for any activity."

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight from Athleta starting at $59.99

5. These shimmery Alo Yoga leggings

Alo's four side pockets spares you of the need for a purse.

The only thing better than one pocket is four pockets (two on the front and two on the sides). That’s what you'll get with these Alo leggings that are great for everyday wear and workouts alike. They're made with the brand’s double-knit Airlift fabric, which is a blend of polyester and spandex. It's beloved for its subtle metallic sheen that adds an elegant touch to any activewear outfit. Available in six colors including bright turquoise and muted "woodrose," the leggings come in women's sizes XXS to L.

"I'm very picky about leggings, and these are some of the best I have found," one reviewer writes. "They have a nice high waist that holds everything in and they're a good weight—not see-through at all. I wear these on repeat!"

Get the High Waist 4-Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga for $118

6. These size-inclusive Girlfriend Collective leggings

These ultra-soft Girlfriend Collective leggings get rave reviews for their deep pockets.

These compressive leggings will keep you contained whether you’re running on the track or running errands, and they're opaque enough to be fully squat-proof. They're made from recycled plastic and spandex, which, according to Girlfriend Collective, keeps 25 water bottles out of landfills per pair. Available in 11 stunning colors, they come in women's sizes XXS to 6X and in 23.75- and 28.5-inch inseam lengths.

The leggings have more than 7,000 rave reviews. “These leggings are super thick and comfy," one person explains. "They're warm without being sweaty or stifling, which was a nice surprise. Also quite happy with how high the waistline is. I find them to be worth the money."

Get the High Rise Pocket Legging from Girlfriend Collective for $78

7. These crazy popular Colorfulkoala leggings

This budget-friendly pick from Amazon is both high-quality and flattering on all body types.

Take it from Reviewed's style editor, Amanda Tarlton, who dubbed these Colorfulkoala leggings the best Lululemon Align dupes: They're as good as all 38,000 reviewers say. They’re made from a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex blend and feature a seamless waistband to prevent chafing and two pockets on the side. Available in 32 colors and prints—including camo and leopard—they come in women's sizes XS to XL.

"These are amazing," one person gushes. "I actually like them more than Lululemon (crazy, I know). These don’t cost $100 a pair, they have pockets, and they give enough compression for belly support. They’re super stretchy and comfortable and they stay put. They fit true to size and will fit your bod like a glove, buttery soft and ah-mazing. Had to buy in several colors."

Get the Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants from Amazon for $25

8. These smoothing Beyond Yoga leggings

Beyond Yoga's Spacedye leggings might just be the softest things to ever grace your legs.

If you’re looking for a legging that’s cozy and convenient, you’ve met your match with these Beyond Yoga’s pocketed midi leggings. According to our review, they're one of the top workout leggings because of the soft polyester and lycra fabric and the super high waist that stays in place even on those with longer torsos. Each leg has a deep drop-in pocket big enough for a smartphone. Available in seven colors, they come in women's sizes XXS to 2X.

"These are the most buttery soft leggings I own!" one person writes. "I’ll be ordering these in every color. The flattering pockets on the side are perfect for traveling: passport in one pocket, phone in the other. They are not see-through whatsoever and remain durable wash after wash."

Get the Spacedye Out of Pocket High-Waisted Midi Leggings from Beyond Yoga for $99

9. These colorful Sweaty Betty leggings

Sweat in style with Sweaty Betty's uber-popular pocketed leggings.

Sweaty Betty leggings sell out so often, consider yourself lucky if you find your size in your desired color. These sweat-wicking leggings have pockets on the sides of the legs. Their polyamide-elastane fabric comes in 24 colors and patterns, including funky options like citrus green snake print, blue floral print, and a wild abstract leaf print. They come in women's sizes XXS to 2X and in both 7/8 and full lengths.

“Really love these leggings," one of the leggings' 8,200 reviewers writes. "The fabric is lovely, you can barely feel them on, and they stay in place no matter what you do in them! They give you a great sculpted look, too. Would highly recommend."

Get the Power 7/8 Workout Leggings from Sweaty Betty for $100

10. These compressive Old Navy leggings

Old Navy's PowerSoft pocketed leggings will become your new best friend.

Old Navy is one of the best places to shop for budget-friendly threads that withstand the test of time—and strenuous workouts. Treat your bod to these comfy yet compressive leggings made of a polyester and spandex blend that pulls moisture away from your skin. They boast two on-seam pockets for storing your essentials and a tag-free label to prevent irritation. Available in five colors and prints, they come in women's sizes XS to 4X and regular, petite, and tall lengths.

“Perfect material and not see-through,” one fan writes. “I've bought multiple colors of this style. Perfect for work, exercise, and just lounging around. I only buy my leggings from Old Navy now.”

Get the High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings from Old Navy for $25

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 workout leggings with pockets: Alo, Lululemon, Athleta, and more