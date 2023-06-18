The 10 winningest men’s college basketball coaches

NCAA hoops history

Bob Huggins leaves college basketball with 935 total wins in a long career. Does the former West Virginia coach sit where in the pantheon of college hoops coaches? Let’s take a look.

10. Cliff Ellis

Victories: 830

9. John Calipari

Victories: 831 (still active)

8. Adolph Rupp

Victories: 876

7. Dean Smith

Victories: 879

6. Bob Knight

Victories: 899

Victories: 903

4. Jim Calhoun

Victories: 920

3. Bob Huggins

Victories: 935

2. Jim Boeheim

Victories: 1,015 or 1,116

1. Mike Krzyzewski

Victories: 1,202

