The 10 winningest men’s college basketball coaches
NCAA hoops history
Bob Huggins leaves college basketball with 935 total wins in a long career. Does the former West Virginia coach sit where in the pantheon of college hoops coaches? Let’s take a look.
10. Cliff Ellis
Victories: 830
9. John Calipari
Victories: 831 (still active)
8. Adolph Rupp
Victories: 876
7. Dean Smith
Victories: 879
6. Bob Knight
Victories: 899
5. Roy Williams
Victories: 903
4. Jim Calhoun
Victories: 920
3. Bob Huggins
Victories: 935
2. Jim Boeheim
Victories: 1,015 or 1,116
1. Mike Krzyzewski
Victories: 1,202