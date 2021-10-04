The 10 winningest head coaches in NFL history

One of a kind...

On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid won his 100th game as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, placing him in impressive—and lone— territory. The century-mark achievement now makes Reid the only NFL head coach to win 100 games with two teams. The other NFL team, in sort of poetic irony, was the Eagles.

Where does the longtime NFL coach now stand on the all-time wins list? Let’s take a look…

10. Dan Reeves

Years coached: 23.

Games: 357.

Wins: 190.

9. Chuck Noll

Years coached: 23.

Games: 342

Wins: 193.

8. Marty Schottenheimer

Years coached: 21.

Games: 327.

Wins: 200.

7. Paul Brown

Years coached: 25.

Games: 326.

Wins: *213.

(*47 wins came in the All-America Football Conference)

6. Andy Reid

Years coached: *23.

Games: *355.

Wins: *222.

(*still active, updated as of Week 4, 2021)

5. Curly Lambeau

Years coached: 33.

Games: 380.

Wins: 226.

4. Tom Landry

Years coached: 29.

Games: 418.

Wins: 250.

3. Bill Belichick

Years coached: *27.

Games: *420.

Wins: *281.

(*still active, updated as of Week 4, 2021)

2. George Halas

Years coached: 40.

Games: 497.

Wins: 318.

1. Don Shula

Years coached: 33.

Games: 490.

Wins: 328.

