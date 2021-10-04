The 10 winningest head coaches in NFL history
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
One of a kind...
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid won his 100th game as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, placing him in impressive—and lone— territory. The century-mark achievement now makes Reid the only NFL head coach to win 100 games with two teams. The other NFL team, in sort of poetic irony, was the Eagles.
Where does the longtime NFL coach now stand on the all-time wins list? Let’s take a look…
10. Dan Reeves
USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports
Years coached: 23.
Games: 357.
Wins: 190.
9. Chuck Noll
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Years coached: 23.
Games: 342
Wins: 193.
8. Marty Schottenheimer
USA TODAY Network
Years coached: 21.
Games: 327.
Wins: 200.
7. Paul Brown
(AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)
Years coached: 25.
Games: 326.
Wins: *213.
(*47 wins came in the All-America Football Conference)
6. Andy Reid
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Years coached: *23.
Games: *355.
Wins: *222.
(*still active, updated as of Week 4, 2021)
5. Curly Lambeau
Green Bay Press-Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK
Years coached: 33.
Games: 380.
Wins: 226.
4. Tom Landry
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Years coached: 29.
Games: 418.
Wins: 250.
3. Bill Belichick
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Years coached: *27.
Games: *420.
Wins: *281.
(*still active, updated as of Week 4, 2021)
2. George Halas
(AP Photo)
Years coached: 40.
Games: 497.
Wins: 318.
1. Don Shula
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports
Years coached: 33.
Games: 490.
Wins: 328.
1
1