The 10 winningest head coaches in NFL history

Andy Reid adds another milestone

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Andy Reid made history last year as the first NFL head coach to win at least 100 games for two teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

And Reid has added to his resume in 2023, with the Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders moving him past Hank Stram for the top spot in Chiefs franchise history.

Where does the longtime NFL coach now stand on the all-time regular season wins list? Let’s take a look…

10. Dan Reeves

USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Years coached: 23.

Games: 357.

Wins: 190.

9. Chuck Noll

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Years coached: 23.

Games: 342

Wins: 193.

8. Marty Schottenheimer

USA TODAY Network

Years coached: 21.

Games: 327.

Wins: 200.

7. Paul Brown

(AP Photo/Julian C. Wilson)

Years coached: 25.

Games: 326.

Wins: *213.

(*47 wins came in the All-America Football Conference)

6. Curly Lambeau

Green Bay Press-Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK

Years coached: 33.

Games: 380.

Wins: 226.

5. Andy Reid

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years coached: *25.

Games: *401.

Wins: *256.

(*still active, updated as of Week 16, 2023)

4. Tom Landry

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Years coached: 29.

Games: 418.

Wins: 250.

3. Bill Belichick

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Years coached: *29.

Games: *465.

Wins: *302.

Note: Belichick’s all-time win total—including playoffs—now places him ahead of the great George Halas.

(*still active, updated as of Week 16, 2023)

2. George Halas

(AP Photo)

Years coached: 40.

Games: 497.

Wins: 318.

1. Don Shula

USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Years coached: 33.

Games: 490.

Wins: 328.

Story originally appeared on List Wire