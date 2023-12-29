The 10 winningest head coaches in NFL history
Andy Reid adds another milestone
Andy Reid made history last year as the first NFL head coach to win at least 100 games for two teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
And Reid has added to his resume in 2023, with the Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders moving him past Hank Stram for the top spot in Chiefs franchise history.
Where does the longtime NFL coach now stand on the all-time regular season wins list? Let’s take a look…
10. Dan Reeves
Years coached: 23.
Games: 357.
Wins: 190.
9. Chuck Noll
Years coached: 23.
Games: 342
Wins: 193.
8. Marty Schottenheimer
Years coached: 21.
Games: 327.
Wins: 200.
7. Paul Brown
Years coached: 25.
Games: 326.
Wins: *213.
(*47 wins came in the All-America Football Conference)
6. Curly Lambeau
Years coached: 33.
Games: 380.
Wins: 226.
5. Andy Reid
Years coached: *25.
Games: *401.
Wins: *256.
(*still active, updated as of Week 16, 2023)
4. Tom Landry
Years coached: 29.
Games: 418.
Wins: 250.
3. Bill Belichick
Years coached: *29.
Games: *465.
Wins: *302.
Note: Belichick’s all-time win total—including playoffs—now places him ahead of the great George Halas.
(*still active, updated as of Week 16, 2023)
2. George Halas
Years coached: 40.
Games: 497.
Wins: 318.
1. Don Shula
Years coached: 33.
Games: 490.
Wins: 328.