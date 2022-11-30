10 wild stats off Eagles' win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts edition

Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You want stats? We got stats.

We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday.

If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible Kenny Gainwell stat ever!

1. We have to start with the Eagles’ 363 rushing yards, only 13 shy of the franchise record of 376 set against Washington at Shibe Park in 1948 and 9th-most by any NFL team since 1960. Hurts and Miles Sanders became the first Eagles tandem in history with at least 140 yards in the same game (or 130 yards) and the first teammates league-wide with 140 yards and 6.8 yards per game in the same game in 14 years, since Chris Johnson [168 yards, 9.3 average] and LenDale White [149, 8.8] did it in 2008 for the Titans in a win over the Chiefs. The Eagles ran for 183 yards in the first half and 180 in the second half. If you split up their rushing yards into 183 and 180, they would have had the 4th-and 6th-most rushing yards in the NFL in Week 12.

2. Hurts has 597 rushing yards and a 4.7 average, and Sanders has 900 yards and a 5.1 average, and they both have eight rushing touchdowns. They’re only the second duo ever with 500 rushing yards, a 4.5 average and eight TDs through 11 games and the first in 61 years. Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung of the Packers did that in 1961.

3. Sanders became the first Eagles running back with 143 yards in a game since LeSean McCoy had 159 in Dallas in 2014 and his 6.81 average is highest by an Eagles running back since Shady’s historic 217-yard, 7.5-yards-per-carry game in the snow against the Lions in 2010. Sanders raised his career average to 5.1 yards per carry, which is tied for 9th-highest in NFL history by a running back with at least 500 carries. Sanders is the seventh player in Eagles history with 900 rushing yards through 11 games, but his 5.1 average is 2nd-highest of those, behind McCoy’s 5.3 in 2011. Sanders had 867 yards and a 5.3 average in 2020, 754 yards and a 5.5 average last year and he’s at 900 yards with a 5.1 average this year. Only seven players in NFL history have had three straight seasons with 750 yards and a 5.0 average: Dan Towler of the Rams (1951-53), Leroy Kelly of the Browns and Simon Gratz High School (1966-68), Marshall Faulk of the Rams (1999-01), the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (2019-22), Jim Brown (1963-65), Jamaal Charles (2012-14) and Nick Chubb (2018-22).

4. The Eagles now have an NFL-high 21 rushing touchdowns, most by any NFL team through 11 games in 16 years – the Chargers had 24 in 2006, the year LaDainian Tomlinson had 28. In the last 40 years, only five other teams have had more rushing TDs through 11 games. The last time a team had more rushing yards and rushing TDs than the Eagles through 11 games was 1998, when the Broncos – with Terrell Davis – ran for 1,856 and 22 TDs. They’re the first team with two players after 11 games who have 500 rushing yards, a 4.5 average and eight touchdowns since

5. Reed Blankenship not only became the first undrafted rookie ever to pick off Aaron Rodgers, he became the Eagles’ first undrafted rookie with an interception since Rod Hood picked off Patrick Ramsey of the Washington Football team at the Linc in Week 4 of the 2003 season. Blankenship and Josiah Scott became the first Eagles to record their first career interceptions in the same game since Jordan Hicks and Eric Rowe both picked off Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Eagles’ 24-17 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 27, 2015.

6. The Eagles’ 21 rushing first downs Sunday night tied the 3rd-most in NFL history and most in 44 years. The Eagles had 25 in a 35-21 win over Washington at Griffith Stadium on Dec. 2, 1951, and the Cards had 23 in a 40-7 win over the Saints at the Superdome on Oct. 5, 1980. The Eagles are the only NFL team since 1999 – as far back as searchable rushing and passing first downs go – with 21 or more rushing first downs and six or fewer passing first downs in a game.

7. The Eagles’ 10th win means every coach Jeff Lurie has hired – Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni – has won at least 10 games in his first or second season. Rich Kotite – the first coach Lurie fired - won 10 games in both of his first two seasons, and Buddy Ryan won 10 games in his second non-strike season. So the last Eagles head coach who didn’t win 10 games in either his first or second full season was Marion Campbell, who went 5-11 in 1983 and 6-9-1 in 1984.

8. The Eagles are now 15-for-21 on fourth down this year for 71.4 percent. Over a full season that would be 5th-highest in NFL history by a team with 20 or more 4th-down attempts. It’s also highest in Eagles history. The 2001 and 2010 teams were both 9-for-13 for 69.2 percent.

9. Jake Elliott’s 54-yard field goal was the 17th 50-yarder of his career and broke a tie with David Akers – who was at the game – for most 50-yarders in Eagles history. Nobody else has more than seven (Tom Dempsey, Caleb Sturgis). Akers was 16-for-34 from 50-plus, and Elliott is 17-for-27. Elliott now has five field goals of at least 54 yards as an Eagle. No other Eagles kicker had more than one (Dempsey, Akers, Sturgis and Tony Franklin had one each). Elliott is 5-for-10 from 54 yards and out. Every other kicker in Eagles history combined is 5-for-41.

10. How about some Kenny Gainwell stats? Heck yeah! Only three players in Eagles history have had four rushing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons: Steve Van Buren, LeSean McCoy and Kenny Gainwell. Pretty good company! Gainwell has played in 27 career games and has just 106 career rushing attempts, but he has nine touchdowns. No other running back in NFL history scored nine TDs on 106 or fewer carries in his first 27 career games. Dak Prescott scored 11 on 91 carries in his first 27 games.