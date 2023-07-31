Here are 10 wide receivers to know in Peoria-area high school football for 2023

Catch these wide receivers if you can.

It's less than a month until high school football returns to the Peoria area. This is the fourth of a five-part series highlighting running backs, linemen, quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive players to watch — plus much more ahead of the 2023 season.

Here are 10 wide receivers to watch with players listed alphabetically.

Keauntrey Barnes, Farmington

Barnes used his 6-foot-6, 165-pound frame to create separation last season, getting in the endzone five times as a junior. The senior caught 17 passes for 256 yards and had a season-high 73 yards against Warsaw West Hancock in Week 3. Barnes was named an all-Prairieland Conference second-team wide receiver in 2022.

Brayson Barth, Washington

Washington's Brayson Barth (34) and Tyler Brown celebrate Barth's interception against Morton, sealing the Panther's victory in the second half Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Washington. The Panthers defeated the Potters 7-0.

With top returning receiver AJ Jones transferring to Bolingbrook, Barth should be one of the top targets. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior caught the third-most balls last season, grabbing seven receptions for 121 yards. Also, look for Barth's classmate Tyler Brown to also be a big factor in the Panthers offense.

Jaron Boggs, Havana

The senior gives the Ducks a 5-foot-9, 160-pound target for a team that is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. He caught five balls for 161 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Boggs and classmate Hunter Nichols were both all-Prairieland Conference special mention selections last season.

Ryan Dietz, Dunlap

Dunlap's Ryan Dietz (2) gets ahold of Morton running back Brett Michel in the second half Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Morton. Dunlap rallied to defeat Morton 35-34 in overtime.

Dietz will have to slide into the role of WR1 with the graduation of Graham Glover. Dietz, who was an all-Mid-Illini Conference second-team receiver, caught two balls for 51 yards and a touchdown last season against league champ Pekin. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound finished with nine catches for 222 receiving yards in 2022.

Sean Franklin, Peoria High

Franklin will be a very important part of the Lions' offense in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior must help replace now-graduated Ricky Hearn, who had 856 yards with 42 catches and 6 TDs for the Class 5A runner-up. Franklin has proven to be sure-handed and a deep threat as a 2022 all-Big 12 Conference honorable mention pick.

Chase Harper, Limestone

Harper was a favorite target last season for returning QB Caleb Bieneman. He caught a second-best 23 balls for 267 yards and a team-best three TDs in 2022. Look for coach Jeff Schmider to utilize Harper as well as a slew of other returning starters to snap a 13-game losing streak. He was an all-Mid-Illini Conference second-team selection.

Mason Hawkins, Richwoods

Richwoods' Mason Hawkins can't hang on to this pass against Bloomington in the second half Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Endres Field.

Hawkins will likely take over as the No. 1 pass catcher for the Knights in 2023. The senior was third on the team with 16 targets last season. As one of three 100-year receivers, the 5-foot-11 Hawkins caught five balls for 103 yards and a touchdown. His size will be a big asset for Richwoods, which opens the season against Bloomington.

Noah LaPorte, Princeton

The junior had a huge sophomore season, becoming one of now-graduated and Iowa-bound Teegan Davis' targets. LaPorte, who was an all-Three Rivers Athletic Conference first-team end, had 12 touchdowns with 884 yards on 45 catches. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder averaged 19.6 yards a catch for the Tigers.

Drew Neal, El Paso-Gridley

Neal gives quarterback Kamren Schumacher one of his two top targets back from last season. As a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, Neal caught a team-best 20 balls with 335 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Look for Neal and Dante Golden (15 receptions, 293 yards, three TDs) to give the Titans a potent passing game.

TQ Webb, Peoria High

Peoria High's TQ Webb, left, Ricky Hearn, right, and Sean Franklin celebrate Webb's touchdown reception against Kankakee in the first half of their Class 5A second-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Peoria Stadium. Peoria advanced with a 48-21 victory.

Webb produced big time in his sophomore season, pulling in 45 catches for the Class 5A state runner-up. The 5-foot-10, 162-pound junior wideout scored 10 TDs with 937 yards. The all-Big 12 first-teamer and JS all-area honoree went for 196 yards in Week 2 against Danville. He caught five balls for 124 yards in the state championship game.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

