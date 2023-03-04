10 wide receivers for the Eagles to watch at the 2023 NFL combine

The wide receiver position is settled with A.J. Brown set to start the first year of his monster contract extension, and DeVonta Smith entering his third year, with a fifth-year option all but guaranteed to be picked up.

There’s some uncertainty after the dynamic duo.

Quez Watkins will be in the final year of his rookie deal, while undrafted free agent Britain Covey should return as the primary punt returner.

Zach Pascal will be an unrestricted free agent, and Philadelphia could look to add a talented rookie on a cheap deal to an already blockbuster duo.

With on-field workouts, underway here are ten wide receivers to watch at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Reed has a great release off the line of scrimmage and plays with smooth speed and control.

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A smaller receiver, Dell could become a weapon and matchup nightmare.

Puka Nacua, BYU

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Nacua gives off J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vibes at times, but the BYU star is extremely talented.

Of all the pass catchers at the scouting combine, Nacua was ranked first this season in “yards per route run” (3.45).

Rashee Rice, SMU

Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Rice started all 12 games played for SMU in 2022, leading the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9).

His 1,355 receiving yards (3rd) and 8.0 receptions per game (5th) were top five in the nation…

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

You can never have enough possession receivers and Bell made some big-time catches for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

This season Bell had career highs in catches (62), yards (889), and touchdowns (4) for the Big Ten Champions and a playoff team.

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mingo appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Ole Miss, logging 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2022 was Mingo’s most productive season, as he caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five TDs.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State


Iowastatevstexastech 20221119 Bh

A player that helped Brock Purdy get to the NFL, Hutchinson was a first-team All-American this season after logging 107 catches on the year.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Mims had 54 catches for 1,083 yards for the Sooners, and he excels at making tough catches and tracking the football.

Charlie Jones, Purdue


Ncaa Football Big Ten Championship Football Game Purdue Boilermakers At Michigan Wolverines

The Purdue star caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and he’s versatile, earning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2021 at Iowa.

Parker Washington, Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

A big physical wide receiver, Washington finished his career with 146 grabs in three seasons, catching at least one pass in every contest he played in.

A potential weapon for Philadelphia, Washington excels at creating separation and being efficient as the point of contact.

