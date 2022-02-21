10 wide receivers the Eagles could target to help Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position.

DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and their lack of production is the reason Philadelphia will be active in free agency at the wide receiver position.

If Howie Roseman prefers to not spend a first-round pick on the position for a third straight year, we’ve highlighted 10 veteran free agent wide receivers that the Eagles could pair with DeVonta Smith to really take Jalen Hurts to the next level as a passer.

1. Davante Adams -- Packers

Fans can dream and although Adams wants $30 million per season, the Packers are expected to put the franchise tag on the NFL’s top wideout.

2. Mike Williams -- Chargers

A talented route runner with the size that the Eagles desperately desire, Williams has moments of inconsistency but would take Jalen Hurts to an elite level in the red zone.

3. Allen Robinson -- Bears

A player in that same mode as Mike Williams, Robinson would be an instant red zone upgrade and he’s for a fresh start after floundering Chicago.

4. Chris Godwin -- Bucs

NFL GMs shouldn’t just write a blank check, but Howie Roseman should give Chris Godwin whatever he wants to leave Tampa Bay and help bring some moxie to the Eagles wide receiver corps.

Godwin’s 2021 season came to an end in Week 15 due to a torn ACL and MCL, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

A complementary piece with Mike Evans, Godwin, and DeVonta Smith would cause problems for defensive coordinators, without either player having to be at an elite level.

5. Juju Smith-Schuster -- Steelers

A sure-handed slot receiver who Jalen Hurts would be able to rely on in critical situations, Smith-Schuster ranks top-15 in third-down receptions by a wide receiver since he was drafted in 2017 (85).

He’d give Jalen Hurts life while opening things up for everyone else.

6. Christian Kirk -- Cardinals

A more productive receiver when working out of the slot, Kirk would complement Smith and free up the second-year star for more one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

Kirk is everything you’d want Jalen Reagor to be, with the build of a third-down running back, and he just set career highs for receptions (77) and receiving yards (982) in 2021.

The acquisition would also allow Philadelphia to target a bigger wide receiver later in free agency or the draft.

7. Jamison Crowder -- Jets

Crowder has improved each season in the league and he’s only dropped just four passes on 154 targets the past two seasons.

During his time in New York, Crowder logged 187 receptions for 1,963 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games with the Jets.

8. D.J. Chark -- Jaguars

The 6-foot-4 Chark ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he’d complement DeVonta Smith while opening up the middle for Dallas Goedert.

9. Tre'Quan Smith -- Saints



A former third-round pick for the Saints in 2018 out of Central Florida, Smith’s best season came in 20220 when he was 448-yards receiving, while he’s logged 3+ touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

10. Sammy Watkins -- Ravens

A veteran wide receiver that can complement DeVonta Smith and not break the bank, Watkins played less than 40% of the snaps in Baltimore last season, logging 27 catches for 394-yards and one touchdown in 2021.

Watkins missed four games in 2021 and still has yet to play a full slate of games since his debut with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

