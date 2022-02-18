10 wide receivers the Bears should target in free agency to help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears head into free agency with several positions of need, including wide receiver. With the emphasis on developing quarterback Justin Fields, new general manager Ryan Poles needs to surround him with offensive weapons.

The free-agent market at wide receiver is set to be plentiful, with some big names like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams to more affordable playmakers like Michael Gallup and D.J. Chark.

Given Darnell Mooney is the only established receiver on the roster right now, Poles is going to have to address the position both in free agency and the NFL draft. But let’s start with free agency.

Here are 10 receivers set to hit free agency the Bears should target to give Fields some weapons on offense:

Davante Adams | Packers

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Davante Adams is the biggest target set to fit the free agency market, although there’s a question whether or not he’ll even make it. The Packers are expected to use the franchise tag to keep Adams in Green Bay. But if for some reason they don’t, Adams will command a hefty contract that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Adams is arguably the best wideout in the NFL, so it’s no surprise. With the need for several targets, it’s unlikely Poles goes all-in on Adams. But it’s certainly nice to dream about the idea of Fields and Adams.

Chris Godwin | Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Another big-name wide receiver that’s set to hit the open market is Chris Godwin, who’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in December. Godwin is rehabbing and expects to play in 2022, although that might not be with the Buccaneers. While Godwin isn’t ruling out a return to Tampa Bay, he’s expected to test the free-agent market. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, quarterback play is expected to be a big factor. Luckily for the Bears, they have a young, up-and-coming quarterback in Fields that could be appealing for Godwin. That is, if Chicago is willing to shell out the money for him. While Godwin won’t command as much as Adams would, he’d still likely garner around $18 million per season.

Story continues

Mike Williams | Chargers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

While Adams and Godwin seem like pipe dreams to join the Bears, Mike Williams would certainly be more reasonable. Williams is coming off a career year with the Chargers, where he had 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and the kind of playmaker that can stretch the field. He also hasn’t missed much time on the field. When looking at playmaking receivers that are affordable, Williams is at the top of the list. Williams won’t garner as much as an Adams or Godwin, but he’ll still likely cost around $15 million a year. Williams was a reliable option for another young quarterback in Justin Herbert. Perhaps he could be the same for Fields.

Michael Gallup | Cowboys

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When looking at some young playmakers that could help Fields, Michael Gallup is someone who is among the top of the list. But there is risk with Gallup, who just had surgery on his torn ACL on Feb. 10. While he insists he’ll be “100 percent” by August, nothing’s guaranteed and he’s likely to start the season on the PUP list. Although, Gallup’s injury could also make him more affordable for a team like Chicago, where he’d have more of a long-term impact. This wouldn’t be the first time the Bears took a chance on a receiver coming off an ACL tear. Chicago signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal, and that worked out well before things escalated amid contract negotiations.

[pickup_prop id=”20747″>

D.J. Chark | Jaguars

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

An interesting name to watch is D.J. Chark, who is the kind of target who would help stretch the field on offense and serve as a nice complement to Mooney. Chark has it all — the size, the speed and the big-play ability — which is exactly what a young QB like Fields needs. He would be the kind of vertical threat that makes it hard not to get excited about his potential in this Bears offense. Chark is a middle-tier receiver in free agency, who could cost around $12 million per year, and he’s coming off a fractured ankle last October. But that shouldn’t deter the Bears from targeting Chark as an explosive playmaker for Fields.

Christian Kirk | Cardinals

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another intriguing option is Christian Kirk, who is coming off a career year with the Cardinals. He caught 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns last season. While Kirk spent most of last season in the slot, he’s previously split time both inside and outside. He’s a playmaker who could serve as a vertical threat over the middle for an offense that desperately needs weapons for Fields. Kirk, who could command around $11 million per year, is a versatile receiving threat that would be a nice addition to this Bears receiving corps.

Odell Beckham Jr. | Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. experienced a resurgence after signing with the Rams, providing a much-needed spark for an offense that was already clicking. Beckham has thrived in the postseason, and he’s the kind of experienced wideout that would be a good complement to Mooney. Chicago needs to surround Fields with weapons, and Beckham certainly would be the kind of playmaker that could help stretch the field. But Beckham has made it clear that he’d like to return to the Rams, and Los Angeles is optimistic that they’ll get a deal done to keep him.

Will Fuller | Dolphins

AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee

Will Fuller is an interesting name to watch in free agency. It was a rough year for Fuller, who was suspended for the first game and missed the second week due to personal reasons before suffering a season-ending thumb injury in Week 4. He appeared in just two games, where he caught four receptions for 26 yards. Still, he’s one of the more reliable veteran options on the free-agent market. If the Bears choose to target two top-name wideouts in free agency, Fuller would be a nice complement, especially coming on the cheaper side of things.

JuJu Smith-Schuster | Steelers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit the free-agent market once again after signing a one-year extension with the Steelers. While he’s not one of the top receivers in free agency, he’s an experienced veteran with the ability to play both inside and outside, and he’d provide a solid target for Fields. Smith-Schuster didn’t do much to bolster his stock last year, which means he should be a cheaper option. With Mooney in place and the Bears expected to target receiver in the NFL draft, Smith-Schuster would be a solid WR2 in this offense.

Jamison Crowder | Jets

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jamison Crowder has been the most reliable receiver on the Jets over the last few years, including with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021, and there’s reason to believe he could be that with Fields. He’s led the Jets in receiving for three straight seasons, and he’s someone who could be a threat in the slot. But there are some durability concerns with Crowder, who has missed eight games over the last two seasons. Crowder is expected to cost around $12.3 million per year, which wouldn’t break the bank but would be risky considering he’s battled injuries over the last two years.

[listicle id=501735]

[listicle id=501779]

1

1

1

1