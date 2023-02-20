10 wide receivers the Bears could target in free agency to help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are sitting in a good place ahead of NFL free agency, which kicks off next month. They’re slated to have north of $100 million in salary cap space, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to build up arguably the league’s worst roster in 2022.

Chicago has no shortage of needs to address, especially on offense where it’s paramount to build around quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is entering a pivotal third season — his second under Luke Getsy — and he needs help at wide receiver.

While there are no true No. 1 receivers currently set to hit the free agent market, there are still some intriguing options that would help bolster a receiver group that currently features Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Here are 10 receivers set to hit free agency the Bears could target to give Fields some weapons on offense:

Michael Thomas

2022 team: Saints

Okay, so Thomas technically isn’t a free agent yet. But when you look at the Saints’ current cap situation, it certainly appears that he’s going to be a cap casualty. Assuming New Orleans cuts him, Thomas (29) will be a hot commodity on the free agent market, and the Bears should make it a priority to bring him in. While Thomas hasn’t seen significant action since 2019, there’s no denying his playmaking ability. Thomas eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons, and he was named a Pro Bowl from 2017-19. Thomas could be the No. 1 wideout that Fields needs.

Allen Lazard

2022 team: Packers

When looking at the best scheme fit among this crop of wideouts, Lazard is at the top of the list. Lazard played five years in the system that Luke Getsy runs, which means the acclimation process would be a quick one, like with Equanimeous St. Brown, who was inked to a one-year extension before the season ended. Lazard is coming off a career year with 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns. While Lazard isn’t a WR1, he’s got an impressive skillset and is a solid blocker, which is important in this offense.

Darius Slayton

2022 team: Giants

There aren’t any true No. 1 receivers currently set to hit free agency, but Slayton would be a sneaky nice addition for this Bears offense. Slayton is exactly the kind of receiver that Fields likes — a deep threat that can create separation, but he has struggled with dropped passes. Slayton hasn’t posted any wow numbers — his best season came in 2020 when he caught 50 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdowns — but he’s someone who would help elevate the receiver group heading into a pivotal third season for Fields. It doesn’t hurt that Bears receivers coach Tyke Tolbert coached Slayton during his time in New York.

Mecole Hardman

2022 team: Chiefs

The Byron Pringle experiment didn’t exactly work out. But Hardman could be a significant upgrade and would add another weapon to the roster for Fields. Hardman didn’t live up to expectations after Tyreek Hill was dealt from the Chiefs, but that was because of injury. Hardman would be a solid WR3 behind Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Hardman would give the Bears a playmaker who can help take the top off the defense with his elite speed. Not to mention, you know how much Ryan Poles loves his Chiefs.

Jakobi Meyers

2022 team: Patriots

The Bears traded for Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry last offseason, but things didn’t exactly pan out due to injury and a struggling passing game. Still, his former teammate Meyers is someone who bears consideration in free agency. Meyers has proven to be consistent for the Patriots as Mac Jones’ top target in the last two seasons. He’s eclipsed 700 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. Meyers, 26, has size (6-foot-2) and versatility (can play outside and in the lot) to give Fields a consistent weapon in the passing game.

DJ Chark

2022 team: Lions

Chark was one of the top options at receiver last free agency, where he ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Lions. With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in the mix, Chark could get lost in the shuffle — and perhaps land with a division rival like Chicago. Chark is the kind of target who would help stretch the field on offense and serve as a nice complement to Mooney and Claypool. Chark has size, speed and big-play ability, which is exactly what a young QB like Fields needs.

Parris Campbell

2022 team: Colts

Another sneaky option for the Bears at wide receiver this spring would be Campbell, who has decent size and blazing 4.31 speed that would help stretch the field on offense. Campbell, 25, could be utilized both outside and in the slot and give Fields another playmaker. While Campbell has struggled with injuries, he showed he can be productive when healthy. Last season, Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns — and that was with the mess of the Colts’ quarterback situation last year. Campbell would certainly come at a bargain price and also has versatility as a kick returner on special teams.

Juju Smith-Schuster

2022 team: Chiefs

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Chiefs last offseason, and there’s no denying he bolstered his stock this offseason. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. Smith-Schuster is an experienced veteran with the ability to play both inside and outside, and he’d provide a solid target for Fields in the passing game.

Zach Pascal

2022 team: Eagles

The wide receiver free agent doesn’t have any huge names, but there are plenty of reliable options that could come at an affordable price for the Bears. That includes Pascal, who fits what Luke Getsy wants to do on offense. Pascal is a strong blocker, which will help with Chicago’s top-ranked run game. Pascal, who stands at 6-foot-2, is also a versatile receiver who can play in the slot or on the boundary. When looking at last year’s crop of wideouts, there lacked consistency. Pascal, while not the top option, is a reliable catcher of the ball, which is what Fields needs.

Olamide Zaccheaus

2022 team: Falcons

Zaccheaus is an intriguing the name the Bears could consider to bolster their receiving corp. Zaccheaus, an undrafted free agent in 2019, has seen incremental improvement each season, and he carved out a nice role on the Falcons offense. Zaccheaus had an impressive 2022 season, where he was the team’s second-leading receiver with 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a versatile option who can play multiple spots and is a capable run blocker, which is what this Bears offense needs.

