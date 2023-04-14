10 wide receivers for the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL draft, where the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board. There are some big needs for the team to address, including along the offensive and defensive lines.

One position that isn’t a huge need? Wide receiver. But even after the acquisition of DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers, Chicago would be smart to add another receiver when the draft rolls around.

With plenty of wise choices at each stage of the draft, here are 10 potential selections at wide receiver for the Bears.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

He missed the majority of 2022 due to injury, but the former Buckeye is the consensus top receiver in this class. His route running is crisp, he has respectable size, and his ball skills are top notch. Some may scowl at the idea of taking a receiver with the No. 9 pick, but you can’t have enough weapons in today’s NFL. If he’s available, the Bears should strongly consider taking him.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers has been the darling of the draft process, rising up seemingly everyone’s board. While it’s the worst kept secret in the league that the Patriots will take him at No. 14 if he is available, the Bears could snipe him at No. 9, or even trade up to take him if they go elsewhere with the ninth overall selection. He’s fast, he’s explosive, and you can line him up outside or in the slot. Flowers is the favorite receiver to many, and his tape shows why.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

While Jalin Hyatt has gotten a lot of attention, the other Volunteer receiver brings a lot to the table, as well. At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, his size is something to love. Even with a bigger frame than most receivers, he controls his body and movement’s incredibly well. The Bears dipped their toe in the Tennessee pool last year with Velus Jones- maybe they do it again with Tillman.

Parker Washington, Penn State

Washington may be the best pure slot receiver in the draft. He lived inside while with the Nittany Lions, and was keen on turning six yard slants into 60 yard touchdowns. He is incredibly explosive and a big play waiting to happen. He is somewhat one-dimensional, though, which puts his value in the third or fourth round.

Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice is very precise with his movements, and a patient route runner. This gives him an innate ability to create space for himself, and use his big frame to win at the catch point. He had great production in 2022, hauling in 96 passes for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers will be welcome in any locker room.

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

Speaking of production, how about Tank Dell- 109 catches for just under 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. He put on a show in Mobile during the Senior Bowl, as well. While his size will scare some teams off, this guy will help a team win at the next level. Using one of their two second round picks or a third round pick on Dell wouldn’t be the worst idea Ryan Poles ever had.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Hutchinson may not have the groundbreaking speed of all the receivers in this class, but he is very explosive when he gets the ball. He can be physical underneath, or win downfield on deep balls. He’s very versatile, and could go early Day 2. However, if he is sitting there at the end of Round 2 or the beginning of Round 3, he is someone that should be considered for the Bears.

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Wilson has a somewhat concerning injury history, but the talent is evident. He’s a slightly bigger receiver at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, and is very good after the catch. He is a guy to circle when it comes to early Day 3 prospects.

Puka Nacua, BYU

Nacua is a competitor. He will make the tough catches and do the dirty work underneath. He’s a good athlete, and his ball skills are better than most. If selected, he could legitimately push Chase Claypool as the underneath slot guy, and become a reliable safety valve for Justin Fields.

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Wicks’ 2022 may not have gone exactly how we would have liked, but his overall body of work shows a guy who is a legitimate vertical threat, and someone who can win at the line of scrimmage. He showed off both of those traits during the Senior Bowl. He needs to clean up the drops, but the potential to be a starter at the next level is there.

