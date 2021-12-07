10 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 14

Just like that, we’re in the final weeks of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Some managers have their playoffs starting this week with a two-week format. Others likely have this final slate of games in Week 14 before the playoffs start. Regardless, we’re here to help you navigate through the waiver wire whether you’re competing for a spot or playing spoiler.

This is the final week for byes as well. Even so, we have four teams taking the week off. That includes the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

We’ll be taking a look at players rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. If you have any questions about prioritizing a certain player over another, don’t be afraid to hit me up on Twitter (@KevinHickey11). Your questions and comments are always welcome!

Here are 10 players to target on the waiver wire for fantasy football in Week 14:

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Rostered: 35.6%

Getting the start for the Saints in Week 13, Hill did not disappoint from a fantasy perspective. He finished as the QB6 on the week with 20.7 fantasy points, mostly thanks to his 11 carries for 101 rushing yards. Hill is playing through a finger injury that could limit his throwing even more but the rushing aspect of his game is what we want. With a very favorable playoff schedule coming up, Hill has weekly QB1 (top-12) upside when considering his rushing ability.

RB Tevin Coleman, New York Jets

Rostered: 42%

Rostering a Jets running back isn’t all that much fun. But we can’t simply ignore the workload Coleman has seen with Michael Carter on injured reserve. Coleman has finished just outside the top-24 in weekly scoring among running backs in each of the last two weeks. In that span he’s seen a running back rush share of 52% and 85% while holding target shares of 13% and 11%, respectively. Starting running backs are hard to come by in fantasy at this point in the season so Coleman should at least be rostered until Carter comes back.

RB Dontrell Hilliard & D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans

Rostered: 36% & 36.4%

We’re going with both here because they have both been usable in fantasy football over the last few weeks. Coming off the bye week, Hilliard and Foreman are likely going to be the 1-2 punch for the Titans, assuming Jeremy McNichols doesn’t come into play. Hilliard posted weekly finishes of RB11 and RB15 in Weeks 11-12 before the bye. Foreman wasn’t as productive but did lead the way with 20 carries in Week 12. I’d prefer Hilliard due to his ability as a pass-catcher but both are startable against the Jaguars defense in Week 14.

RB JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers

Rostered: 0.5%

Running backs for the 49ers are typically gold for fantasy football. As it stands entering Week 14, Hasty is the only healthy option in the backfield. Starter Elijah Mitchell started the week in the concussion protocol while Jeff Wilson Jr. is dealing with a knee injury that kept him off the field in Week 13. Rookie Trey Sermon is on the injured reserve list, which leaves Hasty as the starter right now. If Mitchell can’t go and Wilson is still bothered by the knee injury, you’ll be happy to play Hasty in Week 14 against the Bengals.

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostered: 6.6%

Though he would later return to the game, starting running back Joe Mixon suffered a neck injury in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. If you’re the Mixon manager, you should have already rostered Perine at this point in the season. If you’re not, this may be the chance to steal a week with Perine as the starter if Mixon can’t go. Perine has proven he can be a valuable asset in fantasy when Mixon isn’t available so it isn’t a bad idea to grab him off waivers in the event Mixon can’t play.

WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Rostered: 25.2%

Over the last five weeks, Gage has held target shares of 27%, 11%, 26%, 25% and 30%. With Calvin Ridley still out to improve his mental health and Kyle Pitts failing to truly take over as the top passing option, Gage has stepped in. In the last two weeks, Gage has finished as the WR12 and WR11 in half-point scoring. He posted his best game of the season in Week 13 by catching 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards. The Falcons offense is shoddy, but a player with Gage’s peripherals should not be on the waiver wire.

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Rostered: 4.2%

Osborn finds himself on this list due to the ankle injury that Adam Thielen suffered in Week 13. It isn’t clear how long Thielen will be out but there’s a good chance he won’t play Thursday night in Week 14. This gives the Purple Goblin a chance to see a larger role in the offense. With Thielen out most of the game on Sunday, Osborn finished as the WR21 with four receptions on seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. He’s seen a target share of 16% or better in five games this season so he has a chance to be a FLEX play against the Steelers on a short week.

WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Rostered: 25.1%

Putting two Jets players on this list doesn’t make me feel great. However, Corey Davis is out for the remainder of the season due to a core muscle injury, which means more targets for Crowder. The slot receiver was inches away from scoring a touchdown but he’s posted a 13% target share in five of his last six games. His upside may be capped due to the emergence of rookie Elijah Moore, but Crowder is a safe option in PPR formats with a favorable schedule.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Rostered: 9.1%

Valdes-Scantling has seen some impressive work over his last two games. He’s risky given the boom/bust nature of his game, but he’s also seen 10 and eight targets in his last two games, respectively. Coming out of the bye week, Aaron Rodgers continues to be gold for fantasy football, and the ceiling that Valdes-Scantling provides could be enough to consider him as an upside FLEX play.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

Rostered: 6.3%

It isn’t yet clear if Logan Thomas will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, but there’s a good chance he misses some time at least. This means we can fire up Seals-Jones again as a viable fantasy option at tight end. In the five games without Thomas, Seals-Jones averaged a 15.6% target share per game. That’s plenty of work to consider him as a starter moving forward so long as Thomas is out.

