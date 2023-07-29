10 underclassmen that Alabama fans should know heading into fall practice

The Alabama football team will begin fall practice on Aug. 3. After an 11-2 finish to the 2023 season, the Crimson Tide are looking to improve off of that record in 2024.

Alabama was able to sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2023. In 2022, the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Needless to say, Alabama has a number of talented underclassmen that can contribute in 2023.

Several true freshmen and sophomores are poised to have breakout seasons for the Crimson Tide. Roll Tide Wire breaks down 10 underclassmen that Alabama fans should be aware of as fall practice begins next week.

Earl Little Jr.

Little Jr.’s father, Earl Little Sr., spent nine seasons in the NFL. Little Jr. was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and was ranked as a top-100 recruit. Last season, Little Jr. played behind NFL draft pick Brian Branch. With several players in the secondary transferring as well, Little Jr. could compete for the starting job at the STAR position. The coaching staff seems to be high on his potential and would love for him to see the field during his sophomore season.

Alabama was able to flip Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor on early national signing day. The Iowa native was prioritized by the entire coaching staff and rightfully so. He was regarded as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Alabama lost several starters along the offensive line to the NFL draft. Proctor figures to be in the mix to start for the Crimson Tide. It is unclear if he will play guard or tackle in the fall. He could potentially play both. Nonetheless, Proctor will be a key factor in the trenches as a true freshman.

Kite is entering his sophomore season in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama native played sparingly during his freshman season. However, he stood out in Alabama’s spring game several months ago. Kite has the skills to play anywhere in the secondary making him very valuable to Alabama defensive backs’ coach Travaris Robinson. There is a strong chance that Alabama fans hear Kite’s number called quite a bit in 2023.

Qua Russaw

True freshman Qua Russaw was one of two players that Alabama signed in the 2023 recruiting cycle from Carver-Montgomery High School. Russaw’s teammate James Smith also signed with the Crimson Tide. With Russaw joining an experienced linebacker room, many would expect Russaw to be buried on the depth chart. Russaw can be used as an edge rusher or as a middle linebacker. His versatility should help him see the field in certain capacities in 2023. Whether it be as a special teams contributor or as a linebacker, Russaw will see game action as a true freshman.

Emmanuel Henderson

Henderson was one of the highest-ranked recruits in the state of Alabama in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Henderson signed with Alabama and saw minimal playing time during his freshman season. That will not be the case for his sophomore season. During the spring game, Henderson played both kick returner and wide receiver. Given his sheer athleticism and size, it will be difficult to keep Henderson off the field. He will likely be in the wide receiver rotation to see the field and could be the team’s starting kick returner. Henderson is a home run threat that could become a key factor for the Crimson Tide in 2023.

Elijah Pritchett

Alabama fans might be unfamiliar with sophomore offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett. The Georgia native was sidelined for the first 11 games of the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during a pre-season workout. That has not stopped Pritchett from competing for the starting spot at left tackle. The fact that Pritchett could be potentially protecting the quarterback’s blindside in 2023 speaks volumes to the trust that Pritchett has earned from the coaching staff.

James Smith

Smith is the other half of the Carver-Montgomery duo that signed with the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. With Jamil Burroughs entering the transfer portal. Smith is expected to compete for the starting spot at defensive tackle. He has the frame and skillset to be effective in the trenches. Smith is listed at 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has done a good job of developing defensive linemen over the past few years and Smith will be no exception. I expect Smith to have a strong freshman campaign.

Caleb Downs

In case Alabama fans are unaware, Caleb Downs has basically already earned the starting free safety spot. Downs has drawn comparisons to former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Downs is just a true freshman but displayed the type of player that he could be in the spring game. He is a versatile safety that can make plays downhill or in coverage. Needless to say, he will be a key contributor in Alabama’s secondary in 2023.

Justice Haynes

Alabama’s backfield will feature a pair of senior running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan. It will also feature true freshman running back Justice Haynes. Haynes was a five-star recruit coming out of Buford High School. He was another bright spot in Alabama’s offense during the spring game. Haynes’ ability to be a playmaker on the ground and through the air makes him a valuable asset in the backfield. Haynes could end up being Alabama’s starting running back by the end of the season. He is that talented of a player.

Jihaad Campbell

Last season, Campbell played an ample amount. A large part of that was because of senior linebackers Jaylen Moody and Henry To’oTo’o. With both Moody and To’oTo’o heading to the NFL, Campbell is in a position to start as an inside linebacker. He is a physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. The coaching staff seems to be high on Campbell. I would expect a breakout sophomore season from the New Jersey native.

