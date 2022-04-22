10 under-the-radar prospects Jets should target in 2022 NFL Draft

Myjai Sanders in black jersey

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and most of the attention has been on how they’ll use their two top 10 picks. However, it’s worth giving consideration to some players who could be options later on.

Here are 10 possible candidates:

Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders

The Jets will be looking to add to their pass rush and they will have good insight into Sanders, having recently added former Bearcats defensive line coach Greg Scruggs to their coaching staff. There was concern over his size after he weighed in at under 230 pounds at the Combine, but he had added almost 20 pounds by his pro day.

Michigan State TE/FB Connor Heyward

The Jets are still looking for someone to play the Kyle Juszczyk role in their offense. Although they re-signed Nick Bawden, who was impressive in limited action last year, he’s unproven and has been injury prone.

Heyward, whose father and brother have had successful NFL careers, has played running back, tight end, and fullback in college, so he could be an option.

UConn DT Travis Jones

The Jets let one former UConn defensive tackle leave in the offseason when Folorunso Fatukasi signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but could they potentially replace him with another?

Jones stood out during Senior Bowl week while working with the Jets’ coaching staff, but they might need to use one of their second-rounders to secure his services.

Purdue WR David Bell

Bell’s stock has fallen after a disappointing Combine workout, but he was productive in college and is regarded as one of the best technical route-runners in this year’s class. He’ll need to convince teams he can get open against NFL-level talent. Jarvis Landry is one example of a receiver who has produced at the NFL level despite a poor Combine workout.

LSU OL Ed Ingram

Ingram was a four-year starter at LSU, where he played the last three seasons at left guard. He has excellent length and is good on the move with solid pass protection numbers. The Jets are set at guard for the next few years, but a prospect like Ingram could provide some good depth.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Muma racked up 142 tackles in 2021 and showed his playmaking ability with two pick-sixes, so he could be the sort of player the Jets need to upgrade their linebacker unit. Most experts consider Muma to be a superior prospect to his former teammate Logan Wilson, who was a key contributor on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson

Emerson, a possible Day 2 pick, is one of the tallest cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Adding a player like him could be a good idea because the likes of DJ Reed, Brandin Echols, and Javelin Guidry all lack size, so the Jets may need someone who can match up with taller receivers and compete for a starting role.

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong, Jr.

One issue with adding running back depth through the draft is that rookies often need to learn how to pass-protect. However, NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew said Strong’s pass blocking is the best he’s seen from a draft prospect in recent memory. He was also a productive runner in college with a decisive style and excellent workout numbers.

Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter

As we know, Robert Saleh’s system often allows for players who were in versatile safety roles in college to switch to linebacker. Carpenter seems like an ideal candidate for such a move with his experience in the box, 81-inch wingspan, and 4.52 speed in the 40-yard dash. The Jets have reportedly been showing interest in him throughout the pre-draft process.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Even if the Jets manage to land a big-ticket receiver, they could still use some depth. And Ross could give them a solid red zone target at 6-4. He had a thousand-yard season as a freshman and caught 17 touchdown passes in his first two seasons as he was considered a potential future first-rounder. However, he missed the entire 2020 season due to injury and his production was down in 2021, so his stock has fallen. This could make him a bargain if he can prove he still has the potential to produce like a first-round talent.