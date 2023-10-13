10 under-the-radar 2024 NFL draft prospects to watch in CFB Week 7

The seventh full weekend of college football brings several big games to center stage. With so much attention focused on the top prospects and their key matchups this weekend, it’s good to also shed some light on some lesser-known prospects who will be in action on October 14th.

Yes, he’s the younger brother of Vikings rookie Ivan Pace Jr., who played alongside him for the Bearcats in 2022. Unlike his brother, Deshawn appears destined for a switch to safety in the NFL.

Deshawn, pronounced Dee-shon, plays the “Star” position in Cincinnati, a role akin to a strong safety/nickel package outside LB. At 6-foot-2 and a listed 218 pounds that looks legit, Pace is in the mold of big safety, a la Jayron Kearse or Kyle Dugger, more than he’s an undersized linebacker like his brother. He has made an impact in both coverage and pass rush already in four games this year.

Pace and his Bearcats face off against Iowa State on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FS1).

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Wilson gets a little lost amidst a Wolverines offense that could have as many as nine players drafted in April. He’s also lacking attention in what looks to be a spectacular WR class. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster has stepped up his all-around game in 2023 to help prove he’s more than just a one-note threat.

The speed is still the headliner, and Michigan uses it well. Wilson consistently times in the 4.35 range in the 40, and he gets to that top speed in a flash. Eight of his 22 receptions have gone for touchdowns thus far. Wilson can work from the slot or outside, and his attention to detail on his routes and looking the ball into his hands has stood out in Michigan’s wins over Rutgers and Nebraska.

The Wolverines host Indiana (12 p.m., FOX) on Saturday.

Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Still changed his jersey number from 12 to 4 for the 2023 season. He also moved from being primarily a slot cornerback to playing outside for the Terrapins after Maryland lost both outside CBs from last year to the NFL.

He’ll likely make his NFL home on the outside, which makes the immediate success in his transition. At 6-foot-1, he’s got length and ball skills — ask Virginia. Still stays in phase adeptly and doesn’t overreact when he’s initially beaten, a trait scouts love to see.

Maryland hosts Illinois in Week 7 (3:30 ET, NBC).

While technically classified as a sophomore, Rosengarten is in his fourth college year and second as the Huskies starting right tackle. He doesn’t have the high-end traits of left bookend Troy Fautanu, but Rosengarten is a worthy draft prospect in his own right.

He’s thrived as left-handed QB Michael Penix Jr.’s blindside protector. Rosengarten has good feet and resets quickly. There isn’t a lot of power to his game, nor do the Huskies demand that from the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder.

Paying attention to a likely Day 3 offensive tackle in one of the biggest college games of the year is probably not where anyone will focus, but on the rewatch of the epic Pac-12 matchup between Washington and Oregon (3:30 pm on CBS), give a little mind to No. 73.

Riley garnered some national attention last weekend when he ended Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman’s streak of passes without an interception. That’s been par for the course for Riley, who has posted exceptional game film all season for the Cardinals.

Riley, a 6-foot junior, does not lack confidence with the ball in the air. Going back to his first season at Middle Tennessee State, Riley gets his hands on a lot of passes. He’s physical for a lighter build (listed at 185) and has outstanding timing with his hands. The 1-2-3 step click-and-close is NFL-ready. Riley tends to be good at tackling the receiver right after any ceded catches, too.

The Cardinals visit Pittsburgh, home of one of the weakest passing attacks in the Power-5, at 6:30 on Saturday (check local listings).

Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

A transfer from Middle Tennessee State, Lane has done a good job standing out in Virginia Tech’s largely moribund passing offense. Nifty and fast-footed at 5-foot-10, Lane offers a lot of potential late-round value with the ball in his hands.

Lane is at his best working the middle of the field and creating after the catch on a short pass. He’s moved into more of a primary slot role for the Hokies after being featured outside with the Blue Raiders, where he was also a two-time all-conference return specialist.

The Hokies host Wake Forest at Lane Stadium at 3:30 (ACC Network), a good chance to also check out Demon Deacons CB Caelen Carson.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE, Notre Dame

Jean-Baptiste didn’t get a lot of opportunities to show his skills during his time at Ohio State, so he transferred to Notre Dame. In his first few games for the Fighting Irish — notably against his old team — the feisty defensive end has proven to have more skills than the box score might show.

Jean-Baptiste isn’t necessarily an athletically toolsy kind of prospect. He’s in the vein of one-time Irish DE Romeo Okwara in that regard; he’s a decent athlete with power and some quickness but doesn’t stand out like other prospects at his position. He wins with technique, effort and football IQ, the kind of guy who will be an NFL team’s No. 4 DE for three contracts and nobody really complains about it.

Notre Dame hosts USC on Saturday night (7:30 ET, NBC), with Caleb Williams and the go-go Trojans offense a huge challenge for Jean-Baptiste and his Irish mates.

Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas

The Jayhawks are ranked entering Saturday’s tilt with Oklahoma State (3:30 ET, FS1), thanks in part to stellar pass protection from Puni. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound senior moved from left guard, kicking outside to left tackle for 2023.

Puni is generally regarded as a guard prospect, but his skillful technique and effectiveness at fanning to the outside in pass protection might have some NFL teams want to leave him at tackle. He’s progressed nicely since transferring from Central Missouri State prior to 2022.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Cooper is in the top 10 in the country in both sacks and TFLs, including a devastating highlight-reel sack on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. He lines up all over the second level of the Aggies defense and has proven himself to be a very good attack dog in both run and pass defense.

His game and confidence have both taken a big step up in 2023, enough that Cooper has gone from potential 6th/7th-rounder into possible consideration on late Day 2. He gets another tough proving ground when Texas A&M visits Tennesssee (3:30 ET, CBS).

