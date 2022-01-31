10 under the radar 2022 free agent for the Eagles to targets

NFL free agency isn’t always about landing the big names and with a little over $24 million available, Howie Roseman could fill a lot of holes with some under-the-radar names.

Value is in the eyes of the beholder and with Philadelphia having needs at running back, cornerback, linebacker, and safety among others, there are several lesser-known players set to hit the open market that can help improve the culture already in place.

With the new league year quickly approaching, here are 10 under-the-radar free agents for the Eagles to target.

1. OG Connor Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has developed into a solid starter at guard with back-to-back seasons of 70.0-plus PFF grades, and although he shouldn’t be a starter, he could continue to add depth to Philadelphia’s top-ranked offensive line.

He allowed just 15 pressures across 600-plus pass-blocking snaps in 2021.

2. CB D.J. Reed Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A 5-foot-9, 190 pounds do it all defensive back, Reed has spent time at safety, in the slot, and as an outside cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Reed allowed a passer rating of 66.0 from the 68 targets thrown into his coverage, with only 51.5% of those throws caught by their intended target.

3. WR Cedrick Wilson

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson looks capable of a much bigger role and Philadelphia could offer that.

Fans usually prefer to stay far away from signing former Cowboys, but Wilson would bring moxie to the position while freeing up DeVonta Smith to do his thing.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2018, Wilson has good size at 6-2 and 200 pounds and finished 2021 with 602 yards and six touchdowns.

4. S Terrell Edmunds

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Edmunds started all 17 games for the Steelers, setting a career-high with eight tackles-for-loss.

5. RB Marlon Mack

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

If Boston Scott or Jordan Howard don’t return, Scott could be a potential addition.

Story continues

6. DB Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs)

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is under the radar from the standpoint that it would be unexpected, but Roseman needs a difference-maker on the backside.

Mathieu could be a pricey addition, but the investment would be worth it if the safety can become a chess piece for Jonathan Gannon.

7. CB Sidney Jones

Jones has matured since previously leaving Philadelphia and he finished with a higher grade in coverage than the Eagles Steven Nelson.

Jones now looks like an excellent No. 2 option at the outside corner spot opposite Darius Slay after he only allowed a 61.8% completion rate and an 87.3 passer rating.

8. CB Rasul Douglas



Mjs Apc Packvsbears 1212210462djp

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound cornerback recorded 57 tackles, 13 passes defended, and five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in just 12 games with Green Bay.

Douglas was the 20th highest graded cornerback in coverage and Jonathan Gannon’s preferred two-deep, zone system would finally play into what the New Jersey native does well.

9. WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packers Vs San Francisco Divisional Playoff 10737 012222wag

Hailing from a popular football family, St. Brown could use a change of scenery.

St. Brown caught 21 passes as a sixth-round pick in 2018 but has just 16 receptions the past three years. This season, he caught 9-of-17 targets for 98 yards and zero touchdowns.

Just 25, a fresh start could mean more opportunities.

10. LB Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White finished the 2021 season with 144 tackles (90 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack across 17 games.

The 2018 fourth-round pick flourished in his first full year as the starting middle linebacker and he’d pair well with T.J. Edwards, while also saving a first-round pick for another position.

1

1