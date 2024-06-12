10 uncapped players in Scotland's tour squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named 10 uncapped players in his 37-man squad for the Americas Tour this summer.

As expected, a number of key players, including Finn Russell, Ben White, Jack Dempsey, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist, have been rested for the matches against Canada, United States, Chile and Uruguay.

Loosehead prop Nathan McBeth, back-five forward Gregor Brown and second row Max Williamson, all from Glasgow Warriors, are included, having trained with the Scotland squad in recent times, along with winger Arron Reed from Sale Sharks, who was in this year's Six Nations squad.

Reed's scrum-half clubmate, Gus Warr, has represented Scotland at age-grade level, while 21-year-old hooker Patrick Harrison is already Edinburgh’s youngest ever in the position.

Former Scotland Under-20s captain and hooker Robbie Smith, of Northampton Saints, Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson, Leicester Tigers tighthead prop Will Hurd and Edinburgh centre Matt Currie are the other uncapped players.

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings and Bath number eight Josh Bayliss return to the squad after being ruled out recent squads through injury.

Hooker Dylan Richardson made his Scotland debut in 2021 against Japan as a back-rower but has since changed position and recently lifted the Challenge Cup with Sharks, coming off the bench in the final in London.

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie, currently on 49 caps, and Glasgow centre Huw Jones, who has one less, could reach their half-century milestones on tour.

Three development players - prop Fin Richardson, who has signed for Glasgow Warriors next season, Glasgow scrum-half Ben Afshar and Edinburgh lock Rob Carmichael - will join the squad as a learning opportunity and to bolster training for the final two weeks.

Scotland will play the Canadians in Ottawa on 6 July before journeying to Washington to take on USA six days later.

Chile are their hosts on 20 July before Townsend's squad head to face Uruguay a week later.

Scotland Summer Tour Squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Craig (Scarlets), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Elliot Millar-Mills (Northampton Saints), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Robbie Smith (Northampton Saints), Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax), Dylan Richardson (The Sharks), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors), Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Matt Currie (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Gus Warr (Sale Sharks).

More to follow.

