10 UCF football players choose to opt out over COVID-19 concerns

Central Florida has been hit hard by opt-outs.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel told reporters Tuesday that 10 of his players have decided not to play in 2020, including a few projected starters on defense and the backup quarterback. Per the Orlando Sentinel, Heupel said the opt-outs were due to concerns about COVID-19.

#UCF head coach Josh Heupel says 10 players have opted out of the 2020 season:



QB Darriel Mack Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

DL Kalia Davis

DL Mason Cholewa

CB Devunte Dawson

OL Allan Adams

OL Lamarius Benson

DB Elijah Benoit

OL Adrian Medley

DL Kendrick Wilson — Brian Murphy (@Spokes_Murphy) September 1, 2020

The losses of Kalia Davis and Tay Gowan are probably the biggest hits for the Knights in 2020.

Davis would have had a significant role on the interior of the defensive line after playing in 13 games with nine starts in 2019. He tallied 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks on the year. Gowan, a junior college transfer, was in line to return as a starter at cornerback after making nine starts a year ago. In 12 total games played, Gowan compiled 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

Tay Gowan is one of 10 UCF football players opting out of the 2020 football season. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Of the other names on the list, Darriel Mack Jr. is the most well-known to college football fans. He stepped in as UCF’s starting quarterback in 2018 after McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating leg injury that still has him sidelined. In 2019, though, Mack lost the battle for the starting quarterback job to freshman Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns and is back as the starter as a sophomore. Without Mack, Quadry Jones moved up to No. 2 on the QB depth chart.

[Yahoo Sports: List of college football players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns]

Devunte Dawson, another junior college transfer, was set for a depth role in the secondary while Mason Chowela would have been in the rotation at defensive tackle. Lamarius Benson and Adrian Medley were likely both set to be backups on the offensive line.

Elijah Benoit was a special teams contributor in 2019, while Kendrick Wilson and Allan Adams were both deep reserves.

UCF, ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, is set to open its season on the road against Georgia Tech on Sept. 19.

More from Yahoo Sports: