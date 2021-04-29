10 twists that could throw the 2021 NFL draft for a loop

Every year, the underlying assumptions and expectations of the NFL draft prove to be a house of cards.

As soon as a single general manager breaks from popular opinion and makes a surprising pick, the decision has a distinct ripple effect on the rest of the order. Boards shift, team needs change and mock drafts are rendered moot.

At least some degree of certainty seems in store for the first round on Thursday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars look bound to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, while the New York Jets are expected to follow with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Beyond that, however, there's plenty of room for decision makers to throw things off course.

Here are 10 twist that could throw the 2021 NFL draft for a loop:

The 49ers take anyone other than Mac Jones

Maybe this should be broadened to any action San Francisco takes. After trading three first-round picks to move up to the No. 3 overall selection, there's really no course of action that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch could take that won't create a stir.

With the 49ers making clear their intent to grab a quarterback, however, many reports have tied them to Alabama's Mac Jones. That's led some to question whether another plan is in store, as the Heisman Trophy second runner-up doesn't look the part of a top-three selection. Jones is also ranked behind Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance on many analysts' draft boards. Both Fields (No. 5) and Lance (No. 17) were well above Jones (No. 40) on USA TODAY Sports' ranking of the top 50 prospects.

“After going through this, I feel good about five guys at three,” Shanahan said in a news conference Monday. “We started with one candidate in mind, but all have gotten better since.”

While Shanahan and Lynch no doubt would face significant criticism if they break from popular opinion and select Jones, opting instead for Lance or Fields would represent the bigger overall surprise. The fallout on the rest of the first round would be substantial, perhaps most of all in the uncertainty it would create as to Jones' eventual landing spot.

The Falcons draft a QB – or trade with someone who needs one

With Matt Ryan in the fold, Atlanta is in a markedly different place than the three teams that precede it in the draft order. Yet the Falcons' longtime starter turns 36 in May, and the new regime of GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith could be drawn to the idea of using their draft positioning to find a successor.

And while Fields or Lance could prove too alluring to pass up, the Falcons have been widely tied to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

"When you're picking at four, we're trying to take an impact player," Fontenot said. "Whether it's a player that's going to sit or a player that's going to play right away, we want to bring in an impact player that fits the culture, that has the right makeup and that we have clear vision for that player."

Of course, Atlanta could also try to capitalize on a gold rush for signal-callers by trading back out of the slot. If the Falcons do so – or draft a passer of their own – it would mark the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks were selected with the first four picks in a given year. But it's unclear how far back the Falcons would be comfortable dropping just to bolster their future draft assets.

The Lions or Panthers select a QB

Detroit and Carolina both pulled offseason trades to shake up their outlook at quarterback, but those deals don't preclude them from further investments.

With Jared Goff taking over for Matthew Stafford and new general manager Brad Holmes taking the long view toward the team's rebuild, the Lions might not be inclined to rush into an investment behind center. But if the team covets Fields or Lance, it could turn Goff into a stopgap starter. Similarly, the Panthers were interested enough in Sam Darnold to give up a package of picks that included a second-round selection in 2022. Yet the team has the flexibility to bring in another top young passer, especially given that Carolina is opting to wait until after the draft to announce whether it will exercise Darnold's fifth-year option.

Both teams could just be promoting the notion they're considering quarterbacks so as to spark interest in possible trades. But if either one pulls the trigger, it could have far-reaching effects.

The Patriots make their move for a QB

Bill Belichick has never used a Patriots first-round pick on a quarterback thanks to Tom Brady's historic run for New England. Will this be the year the drought ends?

At No. 15, the Patriots might seem poised to strike via a trade if a suitable passer makes it past the first four picks. Fields stands out as a particularly intriguing fit given his accuracy, poise and playmaking ability, but Lance could also be a dynamic threat who could take advantage of the new tight end pairing of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. And if Jones falls, the Nick Saban pupil could be particularly of interest given that he was the only top quarterback whose pro day Belichick attended.

But Belichick has refused to be boxed in on matters of draft-day value, and he might find it difficult to part with a second-round selection (or more) to move up for a signal-caller. Even if outsiders anticipate a bold move on this front, New England could easily hang tight and add a top defensive talent. There will be options waiting on Day 2, and Belichick could always decide to bypass the position completely and forge ahead with Cam Newton for another year.

The Bears or Washington Football Team move up for a young QB

Beyond the Patriots, it's not clear which other teams outside the top 10 could capitalize on a slide by a marquee signal-caller. But the Washington and Chicago franchises stand out above the rest as in need of something beyond their bridge solutions behind center.

Fresh off its NFC East title, Washington turned to 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick to take over the reins of the offense. While the team might hope to see what it has in Taylor Heinicke, the team hasn't dedicated many resources to the position. That might be by design, however, as Ron Rivera and Co. try to rely on a dominant defense to remain competitive.

Chicago, meanwhile, has a shaky situation with Andy Dalton set to serve as the starter. Although it's questionable whether any rookie outside of Lawrence could take over the first-string role for the Bears and succeed right away, finding the kind of playmaker that has eluded the city for years would go a long way toward providing GM Ryan Pace a degree of job security.

There are a number of factors that make either scenario far-fetched, however. Teams in or near the top 10 might be reticent to drop back all the way to No. 19 or 20 unless the payoff is sizable. And neither regime might have the patience to bring along Lance, who only has made 17 career starts at the Football Championship Subdivision level and might be best off sitting his inaugural pro campaign. Washington GM Martin Mayhew signaled as much in a pre-draft news conference, saying “Anytime you see guys with limited time on the job, that is a concern for me with the quarterback position."

A top non-QB prospect falls outside the top 10

It seems safe to say that Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will comfortably land somewhere in the top six selections. Beyond that, it's difficult to say any player is necessarily a lock for the top 10.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell seems bound to be taken somewhere between No. 5 (Cincinnati) and No. 8 (Carolina), but it's possible he could fall. The same goes for Rashawn Slater, whose window likely opens with Detroit at No. 7. But the player with top-10 billing most in jeopardy of a significant tumble could be Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. If Denver doesn't take him with the No. 9 pick, he could drop all the way to New England at 15 or Miami at 18.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo

In the immediate aftermath of the bold trade that landed San Francisco the No. 3 overall pick, Shanahan insisted the 49ers "still plan on (Garoppolo) leading us and getting us as far as we can go with him." Fast forward nearly a month later, and the coach's outlook was markedly different.

Asked whether Garoppolo would still be on the roster at the completion of the draft, Shanahan said, “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday."

Yikes.

Pulling off a Garoppolo trade in such a small window might be exceedingly difficult to do as teams plan their futures around younger, cheaper alternatives available on Thursday and Friday. But there's a chance that the 49ers could find a suitor and return some draft capital, though they might have to pick up a portion of his salary to facilitate such a swap.

The Falcons set the framework for a Julio Jones trade

Fontenot opened the door for this possibility when he acknowledged Atlanta had to consider the possibility of moving its star receiver.

"That's one of those things that when you're doing things the right way in an organization, you have to listen if people call on any player," Fontenot said in a news conference. "Especially, we are in a difficult cap situation. That's just the circumstance. It's not a surprise for us. We knew the circumstance we were in."

Even if the Falcons can find agreeable terms for a deal, they would need to structure it as a post-June 1 move in order to obtain $15.3 million in cap savings. That likely would mean pinning the compensation to 2022 draft picks. While it might be difficult to execute, it's not unfathomable given Atlanta's current outlook and Jones' potential value to a contender.

Other notable veterans are traded

In recent days, teams have completed deals involving Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers to Broncos), Ereck Flowers (Dolphins to Washington Football Team) and Orlando Brown Jr. (Ravens to Chiefs). The draft could provide another avenue for teams to send off some veterans who no longer fit into their plans. Among the names to keep an eye on are Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, Browns tight end David Njoku, Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry.

Teams try to stockpile 2022 picks

Four first-round picks for next year's draft are already set to change hands, and a fifth could be on the way depending on how much Carson Wentz plays for the Colts this year. Next year should provide a clearer scouting outlook with fewer COVID-19 disruptions as well as a larger pool of draft-eligible players, so some teams might already be looking ahead a year. Ultimately, though, there could be more sellers than buyers, curbing the potential for a significant number of swaps.

