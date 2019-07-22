10 Training Camp Questions: How long will the offensive line stay healthy?

The Redskins report to training camp on July 24th, and for the next 10 days, JP Finlay will count down the 10 biggest questions the Redskins face going into the 2019 season.

10) Will the Redskins develop depth on the D-line?

9) Can the Redskins count on Montae Nicholson?

8) Want better offense? Get more out of the tight ends

7) Will Jimmy Moreland actually win the slot CB job from Fabian Moreau?

6) After losing Reuben Foster, how's the Redskins LB situation?

5) Will potential match production for Redskins WRs?

4) How dangerous is the Brandon Scherff contract?

Being a political town where scandals and elections bring in new folks all the time, Washingtonians are used to changing personnel. That said, what's happened to the Redskins offensive line in the past two seasons is plain outrageous.

In the last two years players like Pro Bowl stalwarts Brandon Scherff and Trent Williams have missed extended time. Veteran journeymen signed late in the year as free agents, guys like Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko, have been injured. Everything in between has happened to the Redskins offensive line. In some ways it's been a more dangerous profession than playing drums forSpinal Tap.

Looking ahead to 2019, it's near impossible to simulate what will happen for the Washington offensive line. What is known, however, is the team will rise or fall depending if their big guys can stay on the field.

Ignoring the precarious Scherff contract talks and the unnerving Trent Williams holdout, the Washington O-line has talent. Beyond those two, Chase Roullier and Morgan Moses are strong players in their own right. The final guard spot seems like a toss up between rookie Wes Martin and veteran Ereck Flowers, though he's never even played the position. Expect Martin to win that battle.

Still, none of it matters if the injuries pile up again.

Football Outsiders determined that the Redskins offense missed more man games to injury than any other team in the NFL, and while it's the injuries at the quarterback position that stand out from last year, almost every starter on the line missed action.

Add in the fact that Washington lost veteran swing tackle Ty Nsekhe to free agency, and all of a sudden there is real concern about the depth at tackle. Williams is holding out, Moses has a history of ankle issues, and second-year pro Geron Christian did not look particularly impressive last season. Additionally, all three men are working back from offseason surgery and none took part in offseason workouts.

So, maybe Flowers will have to stay at tackle? He tried that with the Giants for parts of four seasons, and the results were awful. Don't expect it to change in Burgundy and Gold.

In an odd change, after years of neglect, the Redskins did invest in the interior of their line. Bruce Allen drafted Martin in the fourth round and added Ross Piersbacher in the fifth, a versatile center/guard out of the University of Alabama. Those are depth moves that should help this season.

Based on recent years, the Redskins will need the depth on their offensive line. Lots of it.

