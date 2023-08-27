10 toughest cuts on Broncos’ projected 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos have until Tuesday afternoon to finalize a 53-man roster. We published our final prediction this morning and it includes several tough decisions, including parting ways with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Here’s a quick list of the 10 hardest cuts we made on our 53-man roster prediction for Denver. Keep in mind these are projected cuts. We will be tracking the official cuts on Broncos Wire in the coming days.

QB Ben DiNucci

If the Broncos carry DiNucci on the active roster, he could dress on game days as a third-string QB without counting against the game-day roster. That would still take a spot on the 53-man roster, though, and Denver seems unlikely to carry three QBs on the active roster.

RB Tyler Badie

Our prediction has three RBs on the active roster. If the Broncos carry four RBs, Badie could make the team as a special teams player.

RB Tony Jones

Jones, like Badie, could end up making the active roster. If they don’t make the 53, Jones and Badie will be potential candidates for the practice squad.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

It’s tough to part ways with “Albert O,” especially after he played well in Denver’s preseason finale. Sean Payton values blocking tight ends, though, so Okwuegbunam might be looking for a new NFL home this week.

TE/FB Nate Adkins

Adkins impressed during preseason and he’s a versatile player who can fill tight end and fullback roles. If he doesn’t make the active roster, Adkins will likely be a top candidate for the practice squad.

WR Kendall Hinton

Hinton will always be a fan favorite in Denver after he stepped up as an emergency QB during the 2020 COVID-19 season. He has a limited ceiling as a receiver, though, so Hinton might begin the 2023 season on the practice squad instead of the active roster.

WR Montrell Washington

Washington was just picked in the fifth round of last year’s NFL draft, but it’s hard to imagine him making the final 53 this year. Perhaps the Broncos will have a spot for him on the practice squad.

C Alex Forsyth

Forsyth is a promising young center who was picked in the seventh-round of this year’s draft. Following the emergence of other young offensive linemen this offseason, Forsyth might begin his pro career on the practice squad.

OLB Aaron Patrick

Patrick is an excellent special teams player, but the Broncos are loaded with talented pass rushers at OLB. Like most players on this list, Patrick would presumably be a top target for the practice squad if he’s cut.

Safety JL Skinner

Skinner’s fate might depend on whether or not the Broncos believe he could clear waivers and return on the practice squad. He is a promising young safety, but Skinner doesn’t have the experience of Delarrin Turner-Yell, who we have making the 53-man roster.

