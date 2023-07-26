Here are 10 top Peoria-area high school football linemen to watch for 2023 season

Those bullies on the line make every offense and defense go.

In less than a month's time, high school football will be back in full swing throughout the Peoria area. This is the first of a multi-part series highlighting running backs, lineman, quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive players to watch — plus much more ahead of the 2023 high school football season.

Here are 10 lineman to watch with players listed alphabetically.

Garrett Cox, Washington

Cox was a monster on the defensive line for the Panthers last season. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was a Journal Star all-area honorable mention selection and an all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team D-line pick. He recorded eight sacks and seven tackles for loss as Washington gave up 14 total points in its last five regular-season games.

Ty Dykes, Metamora

The 6-foot, 245-pound junior offensive lineman had a breakout 2022 season, earning all-Mid-Illini Conference second-team offense. He was part of a Redbirds unit that cleared the way for an offense that rushed for 2,493 yards and 29 TDs. In May, Dykes, who also plays DE and LB, set the new all-time Metamora deadlift record with 590 pounds.

Zion Franklin, Richwoods

The two-way player brings a big presence to the Knights, who lose Journal Star all-area defensive lineman Jared Culberson and his 13 sacks to graduation. Franklin, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, is lining up at tackle on both offense and defense. Richwoods jumps right into Big 12 play in Week 1 against Bloomington.

Jaquarius "Big Baby" Green participates in a drill during the 309 Punishers practice at Manual High School on Monday, August 2, 2021. Green, 13, has already received a Division 1 offer from Morgan State University.

JaQuarius Green, Peoria High

The 6-foot-4, 301-pounder will take on a bigger role on the offensive line following a freshman season where he was a key member of the Class 5A runner-up. He is considered one of the top offensive line prospects from Illinois for the Class of 2026. Green was an all-Big 12 Conference honorable mention offensive line selection.

Connor Liescheidt, East Peoria

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior offensive lineman was one of the big guys up front that helped give now-graduated RB Gabe Zeigler-Harris (455 rushing yards and 9 rushing TDs) space to work during last season. Look for Liescheidt to be an even bigger factor for the Raiders. He was named all-Mid-Illini Conference second-team offense.

Michael McLaughlin, Peoria Notre Dame

The NCAA Division-I prospect has scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and Ball State along with interest from Dartmouth and Yale. McLaughlin will be a three-starter on both sides of the ball, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds. The senior was an all-Big 12 Conference honorable mention offensive line selection.

Caden Mowen, Farmington

All-conference players were littered up and down the Farmington offensive line last season, but first-teamers Virgil Haggard and Sam Gronewald have graduated. Look for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Mowen to be the next breakout player for the Farmers. The Farmers will adjust to having a new quarterback and running back for 2023.

Blayne Thomas, Pekin

If Pekin wants to replicate the success of its run game last season — 3,543 rushing yards and 52 rushing TDs — the offensive line will once again have to be solid. The senior will now anchor the line with the graduation all-Mid-Illini first-teamer Billy Small. Thomas was named all-Mid-Illini second-team offense as a junior.

AJ Roscoe, Peoria High

The 6-foot-3, 301-pounder comes back as the lone senior on the Lions offensive line, who helped pave the way for 3,348 rushing yards and 53 TDs in a historic performance from player of the year Malachi Washington. Tight end Deuce Thornton should be back healthy following a knee injury that sidelined him during his sophomore season and will team with Roscoe.

Washington's Henry Worrick (70) lifts quarterback Jake Stewart after Stewart scored against Metamora in the second half Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Babcock Field in Washington.

Henry Worrick, Washington

Worrick was the lone junior offensive lineman on the all-Mid-Illini Conference first team and an all-area honorable mention pick. The 6-foot, 270-pounder opened holes for a Panther offense that rolled up 2,182 rushing yards and 27 TDs in the 2022 season. He will now anchor the o-line where Kainon McQueary will be focal point of the Washington run game.

