10 top defensive linemen in Louisville area for 2023 Kentucky high school football season

Male’s Chayce Burton (34) is dragged down by Bullitt East's Ryan Rayhill (6) and Isaiah Hare (5) during action of their game, Friday, Oct. 21 2022 in Mt. Washington Ky.

Defensive linemen may not make too many headlines, but the Louisville area has its fair share of run stoppers and sack masters.

As the 2023 high school football season approaches, Bullitt East’s Isaiah Hare is one of the area’s most accomplished defensive linemen after receiving second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal last season.

And St. Xavier has two linemen who will have the opportunity to continue playing football in college.

Here’s a look at 10 of the top defensive linemen in the Louisville area for 2023:

George Black, Central

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 6-0/240

What to know: Posted 41 tackles (40 solo) and two sacks while helping the Yellow Jackets go 9-5 and reach the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs. Black earned all-district recognition and honorable-mention All-State honors from The Courier Journal.

Maki Duncan, Fairdale

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-1/335

What to know: Duncan posted a team-high 71 tackles (48 solo) while helping the Bulldogs to a 11-2 record last season. Also had nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble on his way to all-district honors.

Dean Golder, Kentucky Country Day

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-1/285

What to know: Golder tallied 35 tackles (17 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while helping the Bearcats go 9-3. Also plays right tackle on offense. “He can play all three spots on the defensive line for us and can be a dominant player,” coach Matthew Jones said.

Isaiah Hare, Bullitt East

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-2/275

What to know: Posted 74 tackles (37 solo), 15 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping lead the Chargers to the Class 6A state championship. Hare earned second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Holds offers from Ball State (walk-on), Bethel, Butler, Central Missouri, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Indianapolis, McKendree, Thomas More, Valparaiso and Wofford.

Cam Henderson-Reed, Holy Cross

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 5-11/217

What to know: Tallied 63 tackles (46 solo), 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble while helping the Cougars to a 10-4 record and the semifinals of the Class A playoffs. Was named to the all-district team.

Ashton Jones, St. Xavier

St. X junior Ashton Jones finished second in the shot put at the KHSAA Class 3A State Track and Field Championship on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Lexington.

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-2/260

What to know: Posted 35 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery while helping the Tigers to a 10-2 season. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Jones has committed to Southeast Missouri State. Track and field star finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus at last spring's Class 3A state championships.

Chris Jones, Manual

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-2/318

What to know: Posted 32 tackles (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season while helping the Crimsons to a 9-3 record. Jones made news last spring when he received a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt. He also holds an offer from Campbellsville.

Travis Moten, Fern Creek

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 6-5/220

What to know: Coaches are expecting Moten to have a breakout season after he posted 20 tackles (five solo) as a sophomore. Holds an offer from Otterbein University.

Mason Mudd, St. Xavier

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 6-4/240

What to know: Played in just one game last season because of injury but is expected to secure a big role for the Tigers in 2023. Mudd holds offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Kent State.

Nate Tronzo, Trinity

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-4/235

What to know: Tallied 23 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors last season. Tronzo has an offer from Southern Illinois.

