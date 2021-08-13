10 Titans who need to impress the most in Preseason Week 1

The Tennessee Titans will open their 2021 preseason on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, which is a huge game for those players on the roster bubble, and those vying for backup or starting roles.

With at least the majority of the Titans’ starters not suiting up, players who are currently on the roster bubble will have a chance to shine and prove they should stick beyond the first round of cuts coming on Aug. 17.

Furthermore, there will also be some players suiting up on Friday night who are trying to land starting or backup roles that must impress during the preseason, and that includes Tennessee’s 2021 draft class.

We’ve picked a total of 10 players we feel must impress the most in preseason Week 1. Here’s a look at who they are and why.

Note: Not all of the 10 players listed here are confirmed to be playing on Friday night, it is just our best guess.

RB Darrynton Evans

Evans will be center stage in preseason Week 1 after head coach Mike Vrabel announced he would be the starting running back against the Falcons. While we are interested in seeing him as a runner and receiver, the biggest focus will be on his pass protection, which will be the difference between him being a regular third-down back or just a sporadic offensive weapon. If Evans struggles he'll open the door for Jeremy McNichols or Brian Hill to make the roster and take third-down snaps from him, as both are more proven in pass protection. It isn't sexy, but watch Evans' blocking on Friday night.

QB Logan Woodside

With Matt Barkley having been with the team for a little over one week now, we can't really expect much from him in the preseason opener. As a result, Woodside should get a ton of reps. As of this moment, Woodside has the edge thanks to his superior knowledge of the playbook, which is really his only advantage over Barkley, who has more experience and a better skill set overall. Woodside has to show up in a big way in preseason Week 1, as this might be the last exhibition contest in which he has any sort of edge over Barkley in the backup quarterback competition.

OL Dillon Radunz

When the Titans drafted Radunz in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, they no doubt hoped he'd be the future at right tackle. But, as you'd expect with a rookie in most cases, he's not off to a great start. Vrabel said last week that Radunz was struggling with consistency and that the North Dakota State product "needs to be better." Another bad sign for Radunz's starting prospect was the Titans listing him at guard on the first depth chart, while Kendall Lamm and Ty Sambrailo were listed as co-starters at right tackle. Granted, Radunz has been moved all over in practice this offseason, but it was surprising to see him not listed at right tackle at all. It'll be interesting to see if he only gets deployed at guard in this game, or if he sees time at right tackle, or both. If he sees no time at right tackle, that might signal he's out of the running for the starting role.

CB Kristian Fulton

Fulton is entering his second season in the NFL, but the jury is still out on how good he is after his rookie campaign was shortened due to injury. Fulton is in the running for the starting perimeter corner spot opposite Janoris Jenkins, but if he doesn't land it and first-round pick Caleb Farley does, the LSU product could man the slot in 2021. With Farley not playing, Fulton will have the stage alone to further make his case. If he struggles and opens the door for Farley, Fulton could be looking at slot or bust, a position that is seeing a competition with third-round pick Elijah Molden and 2020 seventh-round pick, Chris Jackson.

CB Elijah Molden

Molden has shown some flashes in training camp, but right now he is being outperformed by Jackson, who we believe is currently the favorite to land the slot corner job if Farley starts the season as a backup and Fulton starts on the outside. We expected Molden to play a reserve role anyway, but if he struggles out of the gates in the preseason it will seriously hurt his chances of landing a significant role.

C Daniel Munyer

The way we see things, the Titans currently have nine players locked-in along the offensive line, and it's quite possible that's all they carry. Munyer is not one of them, and if he wants to make the roster he's going to need Tennessee to carry 10. However, Munyer has not been making the case he belongs, as he's struggled with snaps in training camp. Any bad exchanges on Friday night could mean the end of Munyer's tenure in Nashville.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Titans have at least two spots up for grabs at wide receiver. Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Dez Fitzpatrick are all roster locks. We previously had Westbrook-Ikhine as a near-lock thanks to his prowess on special teams, but with Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and Racey McMath all doing more to stand out in training camp, that is no longer the case. Westbrook-Ikhine will have to show he's more than just a special teams ace if he wants to stick, and that means showing he is an improved receiver. We'd also group in Mason Kinsey and Cam Batson here, two players who are vying for punt return duties as well. In our last 53-man roster projection, we have the Titans keeping seven receivers, with Rogers, McMath and Johnson all making the cut.

OLB Wyatt Ray

Ray appeared in four games for the Titans in 2020 and accounted for one of the team's 19 sacks. However, he's facing stiff competition for a roster spot in 2021. Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver, Derick Roberson and John Simon have all done more to stand out. In fact, we don't recall even seeing Ray mentioned by beat writers on the ground at practice. While Weaver is a roster lock, along with Bud Dupree and Harold Landry, Roberson, Adeniyi and Simon are all battling for however many spots are left, which we believe could be upwards of three. As far as outside linebackers are concerned, Ray is the biggest longshot to make the roster, hence his need for a big showing in preseason Week 1.

DL Naquan Jones

Of the Titans' options to fill in the depth chart behind Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart and Larrell Murchison, the rookie Jones is the least experienced. It has been a great training camp for all of the Titans' defensive linemen, and that could force Tennessee to make their decision on who takes the reserve roles based on experience — that is, unless Jones can show out during the exhibition slate and outperform his older counterparts.

K Tucker McCann

Since Sam Ficken joined the kicker competition, he has been slightly better than McCann in practice, but Ficken is by no means running away with this battle. McCann will see his first ever NFL game action in the preseason opener, so we're interested in seeing how he deals with the pressure. Ficken, on the other hand, already has 28 career regular season games under his belt. With things being close to equal, McCann not only has to make his kicks, they've also got to look good, too, meaning no "doinks" or low-trajectory kicks that have us sweating it out while the ball is in the air.

