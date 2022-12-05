10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed

Calvin Griffith, the former owner of the Washington Senators, once vowed to always remain in Washington. However, in 1960, he moved the team to Minnesota, becoming the Minnesota Twins. During a speech in Waseca, Minnesota in 1978, Minneapolis Tribune staff writer Nick Coleman was in attendance and wrote down what he heard from the speech. He noted an awful part of the speech from Griffith, stating:

"At that point, Griffith interrupted himself, lowered his voice and asked if there were any Blacks around. After he looked around the room and assured himself that his audience was white, Griffith resumed his answer. 'I’ll tell you why we came to Minnesota,' he said. 'It was when I found out you only had 15,000 Blacks here. Black people don’t go to ball games, but they’ll fill up a rassling ring and put up such a chant it’ll scare you to death. It’s unbelievable. We came here because you’ve got good, hardworking, white people here.'”

Griffith continued to own the Twins, even having a statue built of him 26 years later. However, with societal progression and a new awareness of racial oppression, his statue was removed as a result of his racial comments.