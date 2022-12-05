10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
Lebron James recently questioned the media about why he was not asked about the controversial Jerry Jones photo that was published by the Washington Post. The photo shows a teenage Jones amongst other white students in 1957, some of whom were bullying Black students during desegregation at North Little Rock High School.
LeBron James questions the media and shares his thoughts on the Jerry Jones 1957 photo.
In light of James calling out the media, let's take a look at 10 times sports team owners were accused of racism.
1.Jerry Jones
Jones receives backlash as fans and the media want answers.
It’s time to hold people accountable. I need to hear Jerry Jones publicly DENOUNCE RACISM. Haven’t heard him do it yet. @firsttake Call me woke or whatever the hell you want. Politicize it. I don’t care. I want to hear this man tell me what he has learn from this experience.
2.Daniel Snyder
3.Bob McNair
McNair's remarks left Texan players torn.
"Obviously one emotion is to leave the building completely," - @DuaneBrown76 on #Texans owner Bob McNair comments. @KPRC2
4.Donald Sterling
Listen to the full rant here.
Watch Donald Sterling get banned from the NBA for life.
5.Marge Schott
6.Robert Sarver
7.Woody Johnson
Jets players at the time expressed their outrage.
Right is right. Wrong is wrong! If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution.
8.Kelly Loeffler
The WNBPA calls for Loeffler's job, and Renee Montgomery becomes a part owner.
E-N-O-U-G-H!O-U-T!https://t.co/XgIS2vRb2X
My Dream has come true.- @ReneeMontgomery #GoDream
9.Calvin Griffith
The #MNTwins removed the Calvin Griffith statue from Target Field this morning.