10 times Lamar Jackson reminded us why he's the NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson has wowed fans just about every week of the 2019 NFL season, and Monday night in Los Angeles was no different.

The second-year quarterback piled up the stats yet again, dazzling fans all night. It took until there were two minutes left in the third quarter just for the Ravens to not finish a drive with a touchdown, the first time Sam Koch came on to punt since Week 10.

To keep track of it all, let's run down all the ways against the Rams in which Jackson reminded the NFL why he's the MVP.

First player in NFL history with 4+ TD and 50+ rush yards in back-to-back games NFL just needs to start creating a new category in record books for Lamar Jackson.



Jackson is the first player in the Super Bowl era with four touchdown passes and at least 50 rushing yards in consecutive games, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2019

He enters rarified air for his career in just his 18th start Lamar Jackson just moved into the Top 50 in NFL history in career rushing yards for a quarterback. At the moment he's at 1,558 career rushing yards, moving him ahead of Aaron Brooks for 50th all time. This is his 18th pro start. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2019

First player in Ravens history with four passing touchdowns in back-to-back games Lamar Jackson is the first player in Ravens history with 4 Pass TD in consecutive games.



His 11 Pass TD over his last 3 games are the most in any 3-game span in Ravens history. pic.twitter.com/lYgG9Qo5zk



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 26, 2019

Ravens become first team to score TD on first five possessions of a game Ravens are first team this season with touchdowns on each of first five possessions.



The last team to do so was Saints at Bengals in Week 10 of last season (51-14 win).



— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2019

Ravens reach franchise single-season record for touchdowns...with five games to go Baltimore has now scored 46 total TDs this season, tying (2014) for the 2nd most in franchise single-season history.



With 1 more TD, the @Ravens will match the team record of 47 TDs from 2009.



(Baltimore still has 5 more games to play after tonight.)







— Patrick Gleason (@PMGleason) November 26, 2019

First player in NFL history with 3,000 pass yards and 1,500 rush yards in first two seasons Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) is the first player in NFL history to have 3,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ rushing yards in his first 2 seasons.@Ravens | #MNF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2019

He turns a botched snap into yet another highlight-reel run ANOTHER INCREDIBLE RUN BY @Lj_Era8 😤 pic.twitter.com/MhdTNtP8vr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

Becomes the first player in NFL history to throw 5 touchdowns in his Monday Night Football debut

Only player in Ravens history with multiple games with 5 passing touchdowns Lamar Jackson becomes the only Ravens player with multiple career games with five TD passes.



Going out on a limb to say he'll have a few more.



— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2019

The doubters have long lost any leg to stand on, and casual fans are now referring to the Ravens as the NFL's must-watch team. It's all thanks to Lamar Jackson who can do no wrong in his second season as a pro.

Walking highlight reel. Breaker of records. 2019 NFL MVP.

