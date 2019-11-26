10 times Lamar Jackson reminded us why he's the NFL MVP

Ryan Wormeli

Lamar Jackson has wowed fans just about every week of the 2019 NFL season, and Monday night in Los Angeles was no different.

The second-year quarterback piled up the stats yet again, dazzling fans all night. It took until there were two minutes left in the third quarter just for the Ravens to not finish a drive with a touchdown, the first time Sam Koch came on to punt since Week 10.

To keep track of it all, let's run down all the ways against the Rams in which Jackson reminded the NFL why he's the MVP.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

  • First player in NFL history with 4+ TD and 50+ rush yards in back-to-back games

  • He enters rarified air for his career in just his 18th start

  • First player in Ravens history with four passing touchdowns in back-to-back games

  • Ravens become first team to score TD on first five possessions of a game

  • Ravens reach franchise single-season record for touchdowns...with five games to go

  • First player in NFL history with 3,000 pass yards and 1,500 rush yards in first two seasons

  • He turns a botched snap into yet another highlight-reel run

  • Becomes the first player in NFL history to throw 5 touchdowns in his Monday Night Football debut

  • Only player in Ravens history with multiple games with 5 passing touchdowns

The doubters have long lost any leg to stand on, and casual fans are now referring to the Ravens as the NFL's must-watch team. It's all thanks to Lamar Jackson who can do no wrong in his second season as a pro.

Walking highlight reel. Breaker of records. 2019 NFL MVP.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

10 times Lamar Jackson reminded us why he's the NFL MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next