10 all-time greatest dog mascots in college sports

Woof!

(Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports)

Lions and tigers and bears — nope. Dogs and dogs and dogs.

While the most popular mascots have often been noted as the Eagles, Tigers, and Panthers, the canines take center stage as fan favorites more often than not. And that type of headlining fandom is most prevalent at the collegiate level, where dog mascots are celebrity-level legends, just as popular—if not more so—than the athletes.

Out of the litter, these are 10 of the most outstanding college dog mascots of all time. (Note: we’re looking at the general mascot and not the specific iterations through the decades.)

10. Jonathan the Husky

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

University of Connecticut

9. Handsome Dan

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Yale

8. Mission

(Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

Northern Illinois

7. Butler Blue

(USA TODAY Network)

Butler

6. UGA

(USA TODAY Network)

Georgia

5. Smokey

(USA TODAY Network)

Tennessee

4. Bully

(Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State

3. Jack

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgetown

2. Reveille

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas A&M

1. Zeke the Wonder Dog

(USA TODAY Network)

Michigan State

Story originally appeared on List Wire