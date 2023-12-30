10 Tigers crack LSWA’s All-Louisiana college football team

LSU is the premier football program in the state of Louisiana, and after a 9-3 season that saw the team deliver one of the most prolific offensive campaigns in recent college football memory, its players litter the LWSA All-Louisiana Team.

Jayden Daniels is the headliner having also been named the LWSA’s Offensive Player of the Year. He’s a first-teamer and is joined by his receiving duo of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as well as offensive tackles Emery Jones and Will Campbell.

LSU added four more players on the Second Team with center Charles Turner on offense and linebacker Greg Penn III and safety Andre Sam on defense. Kicker Damian Ramos was also named to the Second Team.

The Tigers will look to cap off the season with win No. 10 as they take on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday morning.

