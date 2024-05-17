10 Throwback Photos of Young Tiger Woods in His Prime

As Woods returns to the 2024 PGA Championship, take a look back at his glory days

PGA TOUR Archive via Getty; Ronald Martinez/Getty Tiger Woods in 1997 and 2023

Tiger Woods teed off Thursday morning in the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, likely hoping to make up for his recent performance at the 2024 Masters in April. The 48-year-old pro golfer first won the tournament in 1999 at just 23, and went on to win three more times, including at Valhalla in 2000.

Widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, in recent years the athlete has dealt with physical challenged due to surgeries and injuries from a 2021 car accident. And as USA Today reported Thursday, it showed, with Woods scoring a 1-over 72 in the opening round.

With three more days left in the tournament, take a look back at these photos of a young Woods in his prime.

Tiger Woods in 1992

Andy Hayt/Getty Tiger Woods in 1992

A 16-year-old Tiger Woods posed at Seal Beach, California's Navy Golf Course.

Tiger Woods in 1994

Anton Want/Getty Tiger Woods in 1994

An 18-year-old Tiger Woods in Versailles, France, for the World Amateur Team Cup.

Tiger Woods in 1995

Peter Dazeley/Getty Tiger Woods in 1995

Already the then-youngest winner of the U.S. Amateur Championship, 19-year-old Tiger Woods played the 124th Open Championship in Scotland for the first time.

Tiger Woods in 1996

Getty Tiger Woods in 1996

The following year, Tiger Woods returned to play the U.S. Amateur Championship, winning the tournament for the third year in a row and becoming the first golfer ever to win three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles.

Tiger Woods in 1996

J.D. Cuban/Allsport/Getty Tiger Woods in 1996

A 20-year-old Tiger Woods won his first professional tournament at the 1996 PGA Las Vegas Invitational.

Tiger Woods in 1996

PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Tiger Woods in 1996

Before leaving Stanford University in 1996, Tiger Woods was named the Jack Nicklaus College Player of the Year.

Tiger Woods in 1997

David Cannon /Allsport via Getty Tiger Woods in 1997

At 21, Tiger Woods won his first major men's pro golf tournament, becoming the youngest player ever to win the Masters.

Tiger Woods in 1997

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Tiger Woods in 1997

Hot off his record breaking Masters win, Tiger Woods attended the opening of the All Star Cafe the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tiger Woods in 1998

Victor Malafronte/Hulton Archive/Getty Tiger Woods in 1998

By the time he was 23, Tiger Woods was already a bona fide celebrity, with endorsement deals with Nike and golf brand Titleist.

Tiger Woods in 1998

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Tiger Woods in 1998

Tiger Woods took a swing during the 1998 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.