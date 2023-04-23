10 thoughts on the Texas quarterback room for 2023

The Texas quarterback room is the best in the Big 12 conference. That much is clear after an impressive spring from Longhorns quarterbacks Maalik Murphy and Quinn Ewers. Both players acquitted themselves well against any doubt in their ability to make plays.

I am usually of the opinion that when your starting quarterback goes down at the college level you probably shouldn’t expect to win games. Presently, Texas is in the position where it can expect to win if Maalik Murphy needs to come into a game to relieve Quinn Ewers.

It’s uncertain if Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will be afforded that luxury with several opposing teams in search of quarterback help. For now, the Longhorns are injury proof at quarterback in their two-deep.

Here’s a look at 10 judgments on the quarterback room as we exit spring ball.

Quinn Ewers is the guy

Quinn Ewers dropping DIMES at Texas’ spring game today 😳 The Longhorns QB will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/RT6vChRDNb — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 15, 2023

This corner route was the most impressive downfield throw of the day. I’m not sure it was close. Ewers dropped a corner route perfectly into the hands of Xavier Worthy. At the risk of being a wet blanket on the Maalik Murphy hype, which Murphy earned with his strong performance, I’m going to state what might go without saying. Quinn Ewers is your starting quarterback.

Maalik is special

Not sure where this is on the progression but it doesn't matter. This is a STRIKE from Maalik Murphy. pic.twitter.com/nQHJkWNawU — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 16, 2023

This play was the most eye-opening throw Murphy made in the spring game. It was a good indication of his elite arm strength. The young player looked like someone with which Texas can win games. More than that, he looked like a future NFL quarterback with an NFL arm.

Murphy is game ready

Maalik Murphy with a beautiful ball to DeAndre Moore Jr.! pic.twitter.com/w9QD5Det4a — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 15, 2023

Texas has a game-ready back up quarterback in Maalik Murphy. That’s a huge takeaway from the spring after the team lost Purdue transfer Hudson Card at the position.

Arch Manning criticism was overblown

One thing you’ll notice if you have any discernment is Manning’s receivers are often not open and his reserve offensive line isn’t giving him much time to throw. Throwing the ball away isn’t a bad football play, certainly not if the alternative is throwing an interception.

Manning has room to grow

First look at Arch Manning in a Texas uniform pic.twitter.com/dJWwuoeGGK — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 15, 2023

It comes as little surprise that the early enrollee is not yet ready to play. He was never supposed to play this season. He has all the ability to develop into a great quarterback. It will take time.

Murphy has next

I guess we shouldn’t forget about Malik Murphy who looks like the QB2 for now at Texas. I’m a big fan of true freshman WR Johntay Cook as well #devy

pic.twitter.com/T0u3GZqEw3 — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) April 15, 2023

If Quinn Ewers plays well enough to depart for next year’s NFL Draft, Maalik Murphy could be your starting quarterback next season. Murphy is more advanced and ready than Manning is at this point. He has the strongest arm on the team.

Quinn is hitting the easy throws

A nice intermediate completion from Quinn Ewers to AD Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/eD0OrLwSvn — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 15, 2023

Ewers is much improved in short and intermediate passing. It could be indicative of his effort this offseason, but also indicates that he’s healthy entering the season.

Keep it in perspective

MALIK MURPHY DEEP SHOT TO JOHNTAY COOK 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/MLqT9r0zds — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 15, 2023

Many are touting this throw as the evidence that Murphy should start over Ewers. And frankly, I’m open to the possibility that Murphy could be the starter this season. I certainly don’t hate that idea. Nevertheless, Maalik is throwing a fade route to an open Johntay Cook against a lesser athlete here. We got too excited about Casey Thompson’s bowl game against Colorado and Hudson Card’s debut against Louisiana. Sarkisian is far more equipped to make quarterback decisions than the common fan.

Ewers and Worthy are in sync

Quinn Ewers is good again folks pic.twitter.com/VT7pOmdQut — PlaymakerU (@playmakerU) April 15, 2023

It’s difficult to overstate just how impressive this throw is, but the more important takeaway is Worthy and Ewers are on the same page. Worthy runs a route where Ewers expects. His quarterback puts the ball in the perfect place to catch.

Locked in Quinn

IMO the best throw of the day was this one from Quinn Ewers. Normally this would be a sack (which says good things about Sorrell vs Banks) but… The touch, accuracy, and spiral 🤌 pic.twitter.com/pSxULMmnEM — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 17, 2023

Ewers was back to making some of the impressive throws that earned his high recruiting ranking. The Longhorns are in good hands heading into the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire