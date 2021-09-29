10 things to watch for in tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks preseason opener, including a new top defensive pairing and the 1st look at Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks made it through the first leg of training camp, but many questions are yet to be answered about the makeup of the 2021-22 team.

Some answers might crystallize during the preseason opener Wednesday night at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings.

After several major trades and free-agent signings, the Hawks will unveil a new mix that will shake up the forward lines, reshape the power play and completely make over the defensive pairings.

Here are 10 things to watch for against the Red Wings.

1. How will the new top defensive pair perform?

Seth Jones and Jake McCabe make up 11.5% of the team’s salary cap — and that’s before Jones’ salary jumps by $4.1 million next season.

Jones said he should adapt to the Hawks system quickly, particularly because he played eight games against the Hawks last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“So I had a decent idea of how they play,” he said.

Jones is also familiar with McCabe from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

“I thought the McCabe-Jones pair were really solid” in Tuesday’s scrimmage, coach Jeremy Colliton said. “You could see that they’re going to be able to figure a lot of stuff out. Physical in (defensive) zone, getting stops and breaking out clean.”

Both have offensive skills and were alternate captains for the Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres last season.

“Great guy in the locker room,” Jones said of McCabe, “good player on the ice as well and I’m excited to play with a smart player like him.”

2. How will the ‘comeback kids’ hold up?

Jonathan Toews, Alex Nylander and Kirby Dach missed significant time last season, so it will be interesting to see how much run each player gets.

Toews missed all of last season while dealing with chronic immune response syndrome, and knee surgery shelved Nylander.

Dach (wrist surgery) is probably of least concern because he played 18 games and has had the first full training camp of his career. He felt like he was at a disadvantage last season because he missed camp and the first half of the season. By the time he returned in late March, other players were in midseason form.

“It’s good to have this buffer area (of camp) to get out all the kinks and get ready to go,” he said.

Dach was shut down again in early May after aggravating scar tissue in his wrist. He declared his wrist 100% on Tuesday and said he felt that way in August.

“It’s good to be able to play without (the wrist) in my thought, in my head,” Dach said.

Nylander had a goal in one of the scrimmages. Colliton is focused on the forward’s conditioning: “He’s just getting back up to speed again.”

Toews returned to workouts over the summer, but on Day 1 of camp he revealed: “I’m just taking one day at a time. That’s all I can really handle right now.”

His stress condition leaves him suddenly drained and feeling “like you’re in outer space sometimes.”

Toews played in Tuesday’s scrimmage and played on the top power-play unit with Patrick Kane, but the Hawks are making no guarantees about Toews’ availability for the season opener.

Colliton said the first three days of camp were hard, but “we’re trying to help him move along and gain conditioning and strength and timing and all those things.”

3. The forward lines will shuffle.

Colliton cautioned not to read too much into how the forward lines are constructed in camp and the preseason.

Tyler Johnson has been centering Alex DeBrincat and Kane, while Toews has practiced with Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Hagel. (In Tuesday’s scrimmage, however, Toews centered Hagel and Lukas Reichel on Team Red, and Kubalik led Team Black with Dach and Philipp Kurashev.)

That leaves Dach, the presumed No. 1 center of the future, looking like the third-line center for possibly Nylander and Adam Gaudette.

“Individually, we’re trying to build the best group of 20, 23 in the end,” Colliton said. “The way they are now, the first day of training camp, everyone looks at the lines and, ‘Whoa,’ right? Let’s get the concrete out.

“We should probably check our work and see how often the combos from the first day of camp or even the first game of the regular season, what it looks like at the end. My guess would be it’s a big difference. We’ll let things evolve.”

4. Can Dominik Kubalik recapture the magic with Jonathan Toews.

Kubalik found chemistry with Hagel in Toews’ absence last season. Now he likely gets Hagel and Toews on a line together.

Kubalik spent 461 minutes, 52 seconds with Toews in 2019-20, according to naturalstattrick.com, and had 16 goals and 10 assists.

“Right away the first practice, the chemistry just kind of clicked back,” he said.

He said they complement each other.

“Maybe we are just the opposite from each other on the ice,” Kubalik said. “I want to be more the guy in the slot; he wants to play more in the corner. I feel like I’m skating a little more, and he’s a patient guy who’s trying to read the game.

“Together it works perfect.”

5. There’s a bit of irony in how the top line is built.

For all the talk during camp about getting more size on the roster, the top line has been composed of wingers DeBrincat (5-foot-7) and Kane (5-10) and center Johnson (5-8).

The Hawks hope this group doesn’t fall short of expectations.

“I guess we’ll find out,” DeBrincat said.

Johnson thinks they’ll measure up when the time comes.

“I’d be the last guy to say that you guys make too much about size. There’s a difference between being small and being relentless,” he said. “You look at the way that Cat plays, I mean, he’s a smaller guy but he works extremely hard, he’s always on the puck, he’s bumping into guys, he’s taking the puck off the stick.

“To be honest, I think that’s harder to play against than a big guy who’s looking to take you out once in a while. I’d rather play against someone who may take my head off once a game compared to someone who every shift is right on top of me. So I think we work well together.”

6. The power play might look like a work in progress.

On the first unit, Jones will be the quarterback and Johnson mans the bumper role with Toews, Kane and DeBrincat.

The overall play of both units has been uneven so far in camp, but it’s early and players have to get familiar with each other.

“Kaner’s Kaner,” Johnson said. “He makes those plays and having Toews down low, just everyone working together, that’s going to be the huge thing.

“The more we can communicate, the more we talk and know where each other are, power play is all about trying to make those plays without even really looking.”

Colliton hopes the new mix in the first unit creates more mobility.

“Just changing the angles, forcing the killers to read and then read again, and then if they don’t make the right read, we should be able to take advantage,” he said.

7. Fans will get their first look at Lukas Reichel.

The 2020 first-round pick has excelled in camp, and he had a chance to be the hero in overtime in Tuesday’s scrimmage.

“We’re just trying to expose him to different things,” Colliton said. “He’s a smart kid. Very, very good hockey sense, and his speed is a big factor.

Colliton said the overtime chance was indicative of Reichel’s competitiveness.

“He beat his check inside, he’s willing to go inside, he beat his guy and he got a great chance,” Colliton said. “He could’ve won the game there, so those are things that you’re excited to see.”

8. Who among the depth players has a chance to be this season’s Brandon Hagel?

Michal Teply scored off Reese Johnson’s rebound Tuesday, and both players have impressed coaches throughout camp.

“The depth guys played well” during the scrimmage, Colliton said. “They did a good job. That’s exciting. Because it shows we have some competition for spots but likely we have a chance to have a good team in Rockford, which is important for the environment of developing players and hopefully getting them ready to help us.”

There is no shortage of players making a strong case for the 23-man roster, including MacKenzie Entwistle.

His name came up Monday when Hagel was asked who had the best chance of following in his footsteps as last season’s surprise breakout.

“Lot of good players, hard to pinpoint, but I’ll just go with MacKenzie Entwistle,” Hagel said. “I played with him last year, I’ve lived with him, I know his work ethic and what he does.

“He’s staying with me right now. The way he talks, the way he portrays himself, I know he really wants to get to that next level and I think he has the ability to do so. He can really be a surprise somewhere down the line.”

9. What role awaits Dylan Strome?

The days of Strome centering DeBrincat and Kane seem like ages ago.

Last season, he shifted from center to wing — which he wasn’t too fond of — and was a scratch for a few games.

During Tuesday’s scrimmage, he manned a line with Brett Connolly and Cam Morrison.

Colliton said Saturday that the Hawks were “up front with everyone” that there would be some movement within the forward groups, “so it wasn’t a surprise.”

“They know where they’re at, and the reason they’re moving back and forth is they’re fighting for roles,” he said. “It’s up to them to make the most of it.”

10. The players are ready for fans at the United Center.

COVID-19 restrictions in Chicago last season delayed fan attendance at the United Center until the last two home games in May.

Starting Wednesday, fans have to show proof they’re fully vaccinated or recently tested negative to get inside the stadium.

“I’m excited because the last season, it took us pretty much the whole season to get some fans in our building,” Kubalik said. “There’s going to be a lot of people, loud people, especially for the national anthem.”