10 things to watch for in Titans’ preseason opener vs. Falcons

Believe it or not, real football is upon us — well, not exactly real football because preseason games don’t count, but we still get to watch some version of Tennessee Titans football on Friday night.

Tennessee will hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener, the first of three exhibition games on the schedule. Of course, the NFL added a 17th regular-season game this year and took away one preseason contest.

After taking on the Falcons in preseason Week 1, the Titans will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, which will be preceded by joint practices between the two teams during the week.

To wrap the preseason up, the Titans will host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 in what will be a nationally televised game on NFL Network.

For now, we’re focused on the first game of the preseason slate. Here are 10 things to watch for when tuning in on Friday night.

The reunions

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Julio Jones will be returning to his old home for the first time, and the Titans will see former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is the Falcons' head coach, and former defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who holds the same position in Atlanta. Other former Falcons now in Nashville include running back Brian Hill and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. Former Titans on Atlanta's roster include wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, linebacker Tuzar Skipper, and running back D'Onta Foreman, who was just signed this week.

Do any key players suit up?

Syndication: The Tennessean

While head coach Mike Vrabel did say that everyone who travels with the team should be prepared to play, chances are we won't see many, if any, starters suiting up. Vrabel said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was unlikely to play, and, with his naming Darrynton Evans the starter at running back, we won't see Derrick Henry. Don't expect to see wide receivers A.J. Brown or Julio Jones, either. Vrabel also noted that 2021 first-round pick and cornerback Caleb Farley wasn't ready to suit up in a game, but we should see the rest of the team's picks. Vrabel mentioned Dillon Radunz, Monty Rice and Rashad Weaver specifically as players he was excited to see on the field on Friday night. For the Falcons, we could get our first look at their first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a ton of hype entering his first season. It hasn't been confirmed if he'll play, though.

Story continues

The 2021 draft class

Syndication: The Tennessean

Sure, the game doesn't count, but this is a big one for players trying to make the roster and secure roles in 2021, which includes the team's most recent draft class. We'll get to see at least some the Titans' 2021 draft picks in their first game action. As we already mentioned, Vrabel said he's excited to see Radunz, Rice and Weaver specifically, but we should get a look at Racey McMath, Brady Breeze, Dez Fitzpatrick and Elijah Molden, assuming they suit up. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait at least another week to see Farley. It'll be interesting to see where Radunz is deployed after being listed at guard on the first unofficial depth chart. He was thought to be a candidate for the starting right tackle spot but has struggled in camp. McMath, who has really stood out in camp, Fitzpatrick, Rice and Weaver are all likely to make the roster but need to secure backup roles behind the starters. Meanwhile, Breeze has an uphill climb in making the cut, and Molden is a roster lock and in the running for the slot corner role.

The kickers

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans currently have a competition for their starting kicker spot between Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann. While the two have been mostly even in training camp thus far, a good or bad contest here will create separation. If both kickers are deployed and bomb, an already worried Titans fan base will be in full-blown panic mode about a position that has been a nightmare for Tennessee for the better part of the last two seasons.

The quarterbacks (and quality of snaps)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Another position to keep an eye on is quarterback, where the Titans' backups should see plenty of reps with Tannehill unlikely to play. Logan Woodside will likely get the start, but we should also see Matt Barkley in action; although it remains to be seen how many snaps he'll see after just one week with the team. Another thing to keep an eye on with the quarterbacks is how clean the snaps themselves are. Titans backup center Daniel Munyer has struggled in camp, which could open the door for another center to make the roster if the team decides to carry 10 offensive linemen. Regardless, this will be a big step in the evaluation process for who will ultimately be the backup to Tannehill in 2021.

The wide receivers/punt returners

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool

We already spoke about the importance of this game for Fitzpatrick and McMath, but we're also interested in seeing how well guys like Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson and Mason Kinsey do. Johnson has been exceptional in camp, and Rogers hasn't been too far behind him. Batson has been mostly quiet, and Kinsey has shown flashes, but he hasn't been anywhere near as impressive as Johnson and Rogers. Rogers, Kinsey and Batson are all vying for the punt returner role as well, so we'll be keeping an eye on who gets opportunities in that area in this game and how well they perform. Their performances in the return game could decide whether or not Kinsey, Rogers and/or Batson make the cut.

The right tackles

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Titans' starting right tackle job is still up in the air as Radunz, Kendall Lamm and Ty Sambrailo continue to battle it out. Radunz, who has seen his fair share of struggles during camp, was actually listed as a backup guard on the first unofficial depth chart. We'll see if he's deployed there in this game only, or if he gets time at right tackle. If Radunz doesn't see snaps at right tackle, that could signal he's out of the running. Sambrailo and Lamm were listed as co-starters on the depth chart, so both should be considered the co-favorites to land the job right now. Lamm in particular suffered an apparent arm injury earlier this week and was spotted wearing a sleeve on Wednesday. Sambrailo was just activated off the PUP list 10 days ago. It wouldn't surprise us to see either or both sit out, so we may not have anymore clarity on this competition until after Week 2.

The defensive line

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Titans have two starters locked-in upfront with Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. We don't expect either will play in this contest. We could see Teair Tart and Larrell Murchison get snaps. Both are competing for a role upfront, and namely for the snaps vacated by the departure of DaQuan Jones. Tart has been sensational in training camp, and Murchison has flashed some impressive play in his reps. Tart stands as the favorite to grab the nose tackle job, but we're watching to see if Murchison gets snaps there also. Guys like Woodrow Hamilton, Kyle Peko, Naquan Jones, Anthony Rush and Trevon Coley are all vying for depth roles behind Tennessee's four roster locks in Simmons, Autry, Murchison and Tart.

The outside linebackers

Syndication: The Tennessean

We know Harold Landry and Bud Dupree will start at outside linebacker in 2021. Dupree definitely won't play in this one, and we don't expect Landry will, either. We should see the rest of the group, though, which will be headlined by Weaver, who is one of many vying for a depth role behind Landry and Dupree. Other players to keep an eye out for are John Simon, Ola Adeniyi, Derick Roberson and Wyatt Ray, all of whom will be looking to show they can contribute in the revival of the pass-rush Tennessee hopes to see in 2021. The only players who are locks for the roster at the moment are Landry, Dupree and Weaver, but as we stated Weaver's spot on the depth chart isn't secure quite yet.

The secondary

Syndication: The Tennessean

There are plenty of spots up for grabs behind the projected starters at cornerback and safety. The only locked-in starter at cornerback at the moment is Janoris Jenkins, and the safety spots are already taken by Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. More likely than not, Jenkins and Byard won't play, but Hooker could. At safety, Dane Cruikshank, Matthias Farley, Brady Breeze and Maurice Smith are all competing for a backup role. At cornerback, Elijah Molden and Chris Jackson are trying to secure the slot cornerback job, while Kristian Fulton is looking to earn a starting role, either at slot or on the perimeter. We could see all three play in this one, but one of the key competitors for a starting spot, Farley, will not take the field. We believe Breon Borders is locked-in as a top backup at the position, but things aren't as certain for Chris Jones, Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Kevin Peterson, all of whom are on the outside looking in going into this game.

