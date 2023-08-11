10 things to watch for in the Broncos’ first preseason game

We’ve finally made it!

The NFL’s long, slow summer offseason is winding down and preseason games have finally arrived. The Denver Broncos are set to play in their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night (TV info).

The Broncos-Cardinals showdown will mark new head coach Sean Payton’s first game in charge, albeit in a preseason setting. The game will also mark the first time quarterback Russell Wilson plays in Payton’s offense in a live-game setting.

With kickoff now just a few hours away, we’ve put together a quick list of 10 things we’ll be watching for during the Broncos’ first preseason game.

Will RB Javonte Williams play?

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Williams (knee) has recovered well and is on track to play in Week 1. Payton has said Williams will also play in preseason, but perhaps not until Week 2. If he doesn’t play this week, Williams will suit up against the 49ers next week.

Third-string RB competition

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Regardless of whether or not Williams plays, the backfield situation will be worth monitoring. Samaje Perine is the clear No. 2 running back on the depth chart, but there’s an open competition for the RB3 role. Right now, the backup RBs are listed in this order behind Perine: Tyler Badie, Tony Jones, Jaleel McLaughlin. We’ll see if anyone can improve their stock on Friday.

Defensive line rotation

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Zach Allen and D.J. Jones are locked-in starters on the defensive line, but one of the defensive end spots is up for grabs. Right now, Jonathan Harris is listed as a starter on the depth chart above Matt Henningsen and Jordan Jackson. How the defensive line shakes out will be a storyline to follow.

Potential NFL debuts for WR Marvin Mims and LB Drew Sanders

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Mims, a second-round pick, and Sanders, a third-round pick, are poised to make their (preseason) NFL debuts in Arizona. Mims has a chance to win the WR3 job and he’s already listed as the starting returner. Sanders figures to rotate in on defense while also featuring on special teams.

New-look offensive line

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Broncos brought in two new starters for the offensive line this offseason, signing guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Denver will be without McGlinchey (knee) on Friday, but Powers is expected to make his Bronco debut against the Cardinals.

This is what the offensive line could look like from left to right: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Cam Fleming.

Zach Allen making his Bronco debut

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Allen will have big shoes to fill this season after being signed to help replace Dre’Mont Jones. He will serve as Denver’s top defensive end in 2023.

“He’s a really good technician,” Payton said of Allen during training camp. “The one thing about him, he’s always going to be fitting the right gap. He’s really smart. He’s a high-effort and energy player. He does a good job of getting an edge and getting on the lineman’s edge. We’re pleased with what we’ve seen.”

Nik Bonitto entering Year 2

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

After a disappointing rookie season in 2022, Bonitto has been turning heads at training camp this summer. We’ll soon find out if that positive momentum will carry over into preseason action.

Kicker competition

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

After parting ways with veteran Brandon McManus this spring, the Broncos will have a kicker competition in preseason. The two current candidates for the job are veteran Brett Maher and youngster Elliott Fry. May the best leg win.

Safety competition

(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Justin Simmons has the free safety job locked down, but the strong safety position is up for grabs this summer. Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns will compete for the job during preseason (they might both start on Friday if Simmons is sidelined due to a groin injury).

Russell Wilson's first game under Sean Payton

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Granted, it will be a preseason game, but Friday will mark Wilson’s first game with Payton in charge. Broncos fans will hope to see a sharp, mistake-free performance from the veteran QB after he had a disappointing campaign under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. Will Wilson have a command of the offense, and will the team get in and out of the huddle quickly? Will the quarterback’s strengths be on display in Payton’s scheme? Friday will give us a first impression of the QB’s potential 2023 outlook.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire